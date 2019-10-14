Looking for future in journalism

Everyone tends to have different plans as to what they want their lives to be like as they grow older. For some, going to a two- or four-year college is what they plan to do after high school in order to obtain a degree in the profession they’d like to be in. For others, trade school is all the schooling they need after high school in order to become a welder, a hair stylist or an esthetician.

While obtaining some sort of schooling after high school is what is typically done by most, college isn’t necessarily for everyone. Some may want to take some time off by having a gap year between high school and their next step in schooling.

There are a lot of people who prefer to go straight into the workforce after high school.

Personally, I’ve always had going to a four-year university in my plans for what I want to do after high school. I’ve known for a few years now that I’d like to go into broadcast journalism. I’ve always enjoyed writing, and presenting a project or speech in front of a class has always been something that’s come naturally to me.

Two summers ago, after my sophomore year, I attended a digital media camp at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

While I was there, I was able to write and conduct interviews, learn about voice overs and learn how to properly edit videos. This camp was able to give me a small taste of what this career field may be like. Not only that, but it also reassured me that this is the career field that I would genuinely love to be in.

As of now, my plan after high school is to hopefully be able to attend a four-year university where I would like to major in journalism while minoring in public relations.

While college is the traditional path taken after high school, it’s important to note that college isn’t necessarily for everyone. Not everyone’s career path requires a two- or four-year degree.

Some people are itching to get into the workforce right away while some are not.

Everyone’s path is different. Just because someone’s path may differ from mine doesn’t mean they are any less of a person than I or any of my peers who choose to continue their education.

