Long offseason finally almost over

Is it just me, or does the offseason get longer every year?
As it turns out, it's not just me.
This year is different because the Nebraska School Activities Association changed its calendar. Theoretically, the calendar rolled back, so to speak, with fall practices not starting until Aug. 12. The first football games were not permitted until Thursday, Aug. 29 — six days later than last year's starting date of Aug. 23.
So yes, it has actually been a longer offseason than the previous year.
Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar, entering his 31st season at the school, said there was one effect that may have been perhaps unintended — the loss of traditional two-a-day practices.
"With the NSAA calendar rolling back, school started quicker," Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. "It's almost more stressful to get ready. We don't have the old, normal, two-a-day week. We've had two practices Monday and Tuesday (before school started), and then not the rest of the week, but we'll work out on Saturday. It (the season opener) will come very quickly, and we've got to be ready to roll."
This offseason was so long that Lutheran High Northeast started school before its teams could begin practice — and the worst part about that is the Eagles have an open week to begin the season. Their students will have been in school for 20 days before the Eagles open the season Sept. 6 at Winnebago.
Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf won't tolerate your complaints about a long offseason for football. In fact, he noted one benefit: it gives the Eagles more time to sort out position battles, particularly along its offensive and defensive lines.
"The good news is we have a bye week, so we've basically got four weeks to figure it out, so we're not rushing it too much right now," Suckstorf said during a preseason interview. "We're just getting everybody better and getting everybody a lot of reps, so it'll all work itself out, I hope."
Wayne State College is in the same situation as Lutheran High. The Wildcats won't open their season until Sept. 7 — and like the Eagles, it's a road game, with Wayne State traveling to Northern Sun Conference opponent Winona State.
For the sake of my predictions, I hope I can take advantage of my own situation of having a season under my belt. A year ago, I finished 103-35 (.746 percentage), including 7-3 to begin the season. On to the opening-week schedule of football predictions.
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk at Columbus: I know, I know — the Panthers will be young in a lot of spots, and they'll be inexperienced on the line. That might cost them later in the season, but not on opening week. Norfolk 27, Columbus 20.
Pierce at Norfolk Catholic: Hopefully nobody in Pierce remembers what I predicted in this game a year ago. Let's hope this prediction is worth remembering. Pierce 42, Norfolk Catholic 27.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at Hartington Cedar Catholic: A year ago, I made the mistake of picking the Trojans to defeat the Wolverines. The Trojans will be much improved from that point, but I'm still not making the same mistake again. BRLD 38, Cedar 21.
Clarkson/Leigh at Howells-Dodge: After a couple years of being young and a trip to the playoffs, the Patriots look primed to take a leap forward. How soon will that leap happen? The Jaguars still have a bunch coming back. Howells-Dodge 30, Clarkson/Leigh 26.
Clearwater-Orchard at Neligh-Oakdale: One team graduated 12 seniors. The other has most of its roster back, plus some key newcomers. Guess which one I'll pick. Neligh-Oakdale 48, Clearwater-Orchard 34.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Randolph: I'm starting to enjoy seeing all of these traditional rivalry-type games the first week of the season, and here's another one that features a pair of playoff teams from a year ago. The Bears have more depth, but the Cardinals have Carter Schnoor and Keaton Backhaus. Randolph 26, LCC 20.
Creighton at Wakefield: I know that the Trojans' lines return, whereas most of the Bulldogs' lines walked out on graduation day. But the boys in Creighton seem to reload every year, and this may well be Exhibit A. Creighton 44, Wakefield 30.
COLLEGE
South Alabama at No. 24 Nebraska: Give me one reason why Nebraska should be on upset alert. I'll wait. For as long as I've been waiting, I'll just go ahead and make my prediction. Nebraska 52, South Alabama 20.
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn: Close early-season matchups like this tend to come down to experienced quarterback play, and I'll side with the guys who have the QB who turned down the NFL (Justin Herbert) and is widely considered the best in his conference. Oregon 33, Auburn 28.
Northwestern at No. 25 Stanford: Wow, the Wildcats just don't get any respect. They won the Big Ten West division a year ago, and now they're picked to finish near the bottom of the pile again this year. Speaking of disrespect ... Stanford 31, Northwestern 20.