It was fitting that the Norfolk vs Lincoln East volleyball match end in a fifth-set tie-breaker.
The two teams entered the contest with 12-12 and 11-11 records, respectively, and with both coaches looking for late-season consistency.
Ultimately, the Spartans prevailed, defeating Norfolk three sets to two--with all five sets decided by two points--24-26, 25-23, 27-25, 23-25, and 15-13.
“Every single set was decided by two points. (East) is definitely a good club,” Panthers coach Katie Wright-Oswald said. “I feel that we rose to the occasion. We played some of our best volleyball, and we want to start seeing our best volleyball at the end of the season.”
With tie scores and lead exchanges common place, neither team led by more than six points in any of the five sets, but Norfolk did trail at the beginning of each, a pattern the Panthers may want to avoid in the future--especially in a tie-breaker set where East pulled away to a 9-3 advantage on Haley Sprackling’s ace serve
“We’re still on this roller-coaster where we have moments like the set when we’re down 9-3, but then we come back,” Wright-Oswald said. “We have to find some consistency. We know how well we can play; we need to see that the whole game.”
Although errors by both teams were common during all fight sets, the middle of the final set featured the best volleyball of the night, with the squads trading offensive blows and both coaches using timeouts to break the opponent’s momentum.
Down by six at 14-8 after consecutive kills by East’s Delaney Novy, Norfolk scored three-straight points--the first and last on kills by Ali Sovereign sandwiching a kill by Jalen Hoffman--along with two more on errors by the Spartans to trail 14-13, before Sprackling closed out the set 15-13 and secure the match with a kill.
“We’re (East and Norfolk) about the same team,” Spartans coach Mike Wiese said. “They’re good--that team is so much improved from years past, we’ve got a lot of respect for them. We just barely got out of here with a win, so we’re pretty fortunate.”
“The game’s all about momentum. If you get one or two points, and you feel like they’re gaining momentum--that’s the battle,” he said. “For us this is important because we’ve been working on earning those last couple points--win those out--and we did it here.”
The Panthers also trailed 9-3 in the first set before eventually tying the score at 21-all, then overcame three more tie scores before a pair of Karly Kalin kills and a Baumann quick-tip kill earned the 26-24 win.
In the second set Norfolk led 13-9 before East tied the score at 16 and, after four more tie scores, managed a 25-23 victory.
Norfolk led during most of the third set until the Spartans tied the score at 19-all, then couldn’t find enough offense to finish while East used a kill by Peltz and an ace from Sprackling to finalize a 27-25 win.
The Panthers’ 25-23 fourth-set win forced the tie-breaker, with East cutting Norfolk’s six-point lead down to a 14-all tie before the Panthers--five tie scores later--capitalized on back-to-back attack errors by the Spartans for the win.
Kalin finished the match with 18 kills for the Panthers, while Sovereign totaled 15 and Hoffman added 11. Baumann contributed 51 set assists.
Defensively, Kalin also led Norfolk with 29 digs. Erin Schwanebeck had 18, Hoffman 17, and Baumann 14.
“Karly has come a long way; she’s learning to find shots that are open,” Wright-Oswald said. “She’s realized that she doesn’t have to kill the ball every time, she can use a one-hand power-throw. She’s great at disguising her shots, she’s confident, and she’s probably our most athletic player on the floor, so she will continue to improve.”
“I also thought Leah Petty had one of her best nights defensively in the back row with her serve receive,” she said.
Lincoln East (12-11) defeats Norfolk (12-13)
24-26, 25-23, 27-25, 23-25,15-13