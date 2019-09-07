WINNEBAGO – Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast had more trouble getting to Winnebago than it did in the game.
The Eagles lived through a couple of flat tires and an accident on the road before setting foot on the field here in Winnebago.
Once on the field, LHNE sprinted to a 55-14 lead in the first half and cruised to a 55-22 win in the opening game of the year for the Eagles.
“We did a lot of good things but we have a lot of work to do,” LHNE coach Darin Suckstorf said. “We played very well the first quarter, and then I felt like we let the foot off the gas a little bit.”
After a 35-0 lead after the opening quarter, LHNE went up 55-14 at the half.
The Indians started the game with an ill-fated onside kick and exactly one play later, LHNE was in the end zone on a 40-yard scamper from Jaxson Kant.
“We were ready for this game,” Kant said. “We have practiced against each other and it was time to play against someone else.”
After the Eagle touchdown just 12 seconds into the game, the LHNE defense produced a three and out to get the ball back.
“We did a great job early to take care of the game,” Suckstorf said. “Down the road we’ll need to keep the heat on.”
After Kant hit Ben Gebhardt on a conversion pass, the Eagles were up 8-0.
Five minutes later, Kant was standing in the end zone after a 14-yard run to make it 14-0 and after Cael Wiederin kicked the extra point it was 15-0.
“We had things going well early,” Suckstorf said. “We left a lot to work on next week, but I was very happy how we started the game.”
The LHNE defense stepped up on the next ‘Bago possession, stepping in front of a Jeriah Greyowl pass and returning it to the end zone to go up 21-0 with 5:17 to go in the opening quarter after the extra point kick was blocked.
Another three-and-out by the Eagle defense set the offense up at Winnebago 34.
Trystan Scott ran for six yards on first down before Kant hit Gebhardt for 23 yards to give LHNE a first-and-10 at the Indian 15.
Kant took it from there to make it 28-0 after Wierderin made the kick.
“Like I said, we have a lot of things to work on,” Suckstorf said. “I really liked the way we started but we need to have a sustained effort – we have a lot of great teams left to play – we must get better.”
Another three-and-out by the Eagle defense led to a 62-yard strike from Kant to Gebhardt with 1:09 left in the first frame and another kick from Wierdin made it 35-0.
“We know we have work to do,” Kant said. “We have big goals for this year, we want to finish in Lincoln – this is my last year so I am ready to take that step.”
The Indians answered in the second quarter but the damage was done with a continuous clock for most of the second half after Lutheran High went up 49-14 at the half.
LH 35 20 0 0 – 55
W 0 14 0 8 – 22
FIRST QUARTER
LH: Jaxson Kant 40 run, Ben Gebhardt pass from Kant, 11:48.
LH: Kant 14 run, Cael Wiederin kick, 6:01.
LH: Kant 10 interception return, Wiederin kick, 5:17.
LH: Kant 15 run, Wiederin kick, 3:10.
LH: Gebhardt 62 pass from Kant, Wiederin kick.
SECOND QUARTER
W: Jarius Bass 46 pass from Jeriah Greyowl, run failed, 9:54.
LH: Gebhardt 65 kickoff return, Wierdin kick, 9:39.
LH: Gebhardt 43 pass from Kant, Wierdin kick, 4:06.
W: Robbie Lovejoy 12 pass from Greyowl, Javon Price pass from Greyowl, :26.
LH: Gebhardt 40 pass from Kant, kick failed, :10.
FOURTH QUARTER
W: Price 19 pass from Logan Suarez, Price run, 1:19.