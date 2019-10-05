TILDEN — Jaxson Kant was in the right place at the right time twice for Lutheran High Northeast.
Kant returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the first half, and the dual-threat quarterback added a rushing touchdown as the Class D No. 9 Eagles got back on track with a 40-12 victory Friday over Elkhorn Valley in Class D1-5 district play at Richie Ashburn Field.
“This was a huge win for us,” Kant said. “We've been talking about it, that we have to get the train going again. We've just got to keep going.”
After back-to-back losses to teams ranked among the top five, Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said he would take any win.
“I think it was important for the kids' psyche, that they are a good football team,” he said. “We've played two extremely good football teams that we lost to, and we're banged up.”
Leading 21-0, Lutheran High put the game out of reach with two touchdowns in a span of nine seconds that occurred more than three minutes before halftime.
The Eagles needed just three plays to score from the Falcons' 38 following a fourth-down stop. After a short run, Kant found Gebhardt down the Elkhorn Valley sideline for a 14-yard play. On the next snap, Kant tossed to wingback Sam Jagels, who had 92 yards on just nine carries, and Jagels did the rest for a 21-yard touchdown run with 3:25 left until halftime.
“My biggest concern was our tackling in the box, and it showed tonight,” Elkhorn Valley coach Brandon Black said.
On the ensuing kickoff, the ball popped loose — and right into the arms of Kant — and Kant took it from there for a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown down his own sideline. That made it 34-0 with 3:16 until the break.
“It came right to me,” said Kant, who was the game's leading rusher with 20 carries for 109 yards. He also completed five passes for another 83 yards.
“Anytime you can get a special-teams touchdown, that's great, and how those happened was even better,” Suckstorf said. “Those were just great momentum swings for our team.”
Elkhorn Valley, which had moved the ball all game but hadn't crossed paydirt, finally did so with four seconds left in the first half when junior quarterback Braedyn Ollendick and junior receiver Adam Miller connected from seven yards away on fourth and inches.
“We struggled running up the middle a little bit, so we had to go to our spread game, especially there right before the half, and use the athletes that we have on the edge and go one-on-one,” Black said.
Lutheran High had trouble at times containing Ollendick. He was 14 of 28 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown, and he added a team-best 84 yards on 25 carries.
“I think Elkhorn Valley is a much improved team from last year,” Suckstorf said. “They're more physical. They're getting their athletes the ball.”
Jagels added his second rushing touchdown to cap Lutheran High's first possession of the second half, and Ollendick rushed for a score to finish a 15-play drive to answer for Elkhorn Valley to end the scoring.
After the next play from scrimmage, a large lightning bolt and loud clap of thunder prompted a 30-minute weather delay, and neither team could cross the goal line after play resumed. Lutheran High got to first-and-goal situations on its next two drives, but penalties helped thwart both threats.
LUTHERAN HIGH started the game with an 11-play touchdown drive that took 5:04 off the clock. Elkhorn Valley sputtered to start, but got a free first down on a roughing-the-punter penalty. But on the next play, the ball popped loose from Ollendick. Kant scooped up the ball near his own sideline and raced 31 yards for a score, and he added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.
“We work on it all the time in practice, the 'scoop and score' drill that we have,” Kant said. “Both of them were right by me. It was crazy.”
The Falcons responded with an eight-play drive, including a 34-yard pass, catch and run from Ollendick to Miller, but four straight incompletions, including two dropped passes in the end zone, halted that threat.
The Eagles were more than willing to take advantage of its next opportunity. Facing fourth-and-14 after a penalty, Kant found Gebhardt for a 30-yard pass down to the Elkhorn Valley 17. Three plays later, Kant called his own number for a 3-yard scoring burst for the 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
LHNE 14 20 6 0 — 40
EV 0 6 6 0 — 12
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Haydyn Beaudette 3 run (PAT failed), 6:56.
LHNE: Jaxson Kant 31 fumble return (Kant run), 4:21.
SECOND QUARTER
LHNE: Kant 3 run (Cael Wiederin kick), 10:38.
LHNE: Sam Jagels 21 run (Wiederin kick), 3:25.
LHNE: Kant 25 fumble return (PAT failed), 3:16.
EV: Adam Miller 7 pass from Braedyn Ollendick (PAT failed), 0:04.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: Jagels 31 run (PAT failed), 8:51.
EV: Ollendick 1 run (PAT failed), 2:56.