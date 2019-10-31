Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf put the Eagles’ playoff game against Lourdes Central Catholic in the hands of quarterback Jaxson Kant.
And the senior wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
Kant, who carried the ball 51 times for 178 yards and four touchdowns, also completed 15 of 19 passes--nine of those to fellow-senior Ben Gebhardt for 185 yards and four touchdowns--as the No. 8-seeded Eagles edged the ninth-seeded Knights 56-52 in a first-round D1 game played at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“I give all the credit to the line for getting those yards and giving me those carries, and I have to thank the coaching staff for trusting me,” Kant said. “As an athlete you want the ball in your hands, and that’s how I feel. Now I’ll go home and have a nice ice bath and get some sleep.”
Suckstorf sees a toughness in Kant that earns that trust and confidence.
“When you’ve got a tough kid like that you’ve got to take advantage,” he said. “And he wants it--that’s the biggest thing, too. He wants the ball every time.”
Despite Kant’s heroics, Lutheran High still had to survive a potential game-winning touchdown reception that went off the hands of Central Catholic’s quarterback-turned-receiver Blake Miller as he crossed the goalline. Miller, who had switched roles with receiver Tanner Kochanowicz--a former quarterback--during the final two plays of the game to take advantage of a size mismatch against the Eagles’ secondary, caught a 34-yard pass to give the Knights time for one final play from the Lutheran High 19-yard line with two seconds remaining before the incompletion ended the game.
“It was a grind-it-out game, and we knew it was going to be like that coming in,” Kant said. “They’re a great team, and it was a hard-fought battle between both teams. I’m proud of our guys; we fought very hard and got the win.”
The most dangerous part of the Central Catholic offense was its ability to score quickly, from anywhere on the field. The Knights proved that by responding to Lutheran High’s 55-yard touchdown pass from Kant to Gebhardt three plays into the game with a 38-yard touchdown run by Aidan Aldana on their second play which tied the game at 8-all.
Having seen Central Catholic’s big-play potential on film and, now, in-person, the Eagles knew more points were going to be necessary, and Lutheran High--with Kant at the controls--scored on its next two possessions.
After sprinting up the middle for a 35-yard touchdown run, Kant connected once again with Gebhardt on the same pass play--a wide-receiver screen that the Eagles ran successfully all four times Suckstorf called the play--for an 11-yard score that provided Lutheran High with a 20-8 lead.
“A lot of times the initial block came from Trystan Scott, who weighs about 140 pounds, and later on they started using press coverage which makes that an even tougher block. You’ve got to give him a lot of credit for getting it going,” Suckstorf said. “Then the linemen have to make their blocks on linebackers and cornerbacks, too. Ben reads those blocks well after he makes the catch.”
But when Central Catholic responded immediately with a 58-yard touchdown scamper by Miller and, just minutes into the second quarter, scored again when Miller’s seven-yard run finished a five-play 55-yard drive to tie the score at 20-20, Suckstorf knew the game was going to require his team’s best effort until time ran out.
“We knew this matchup was going to be tough for us defensively with what they do offensively,” he said. “They took some of what Neligh-Oakdale did and used it against us, but in the Neligh-Oakdale game we lost our edge when we had some turnovers. Tonight, when we had a turnover early, we were able to maintain our mindset and focus.”
Less than three minutes later, another long touchdown play by the Knights, this time a 65-yard pass from Miller to Damon Honeysuckler, gave Central Catholic its first lead at 28-20, but Lutheran High--with Kant carrying the ball five of eight plays and completing passes on two others--tied the game at 28 on a 26-yard completion to Gebhardt.
The Eagles then seized a 36-28 halftime lead when, after another screen to Gebhardt set up a first-and-goal at the six, Kant ran around the end for the touchdown and then added the crucial two-point conversion run.
However, on the first play of the third period Aldana bolted 58 yards for another Central Catholic score, and Miller added the tying two-points with a power run up the middle to continue the back-and-forth scoring at 36-all.
Ironically, both teams produced lengthy possessions to finish the third--and both resulted in points.
“Until then, we’d put a four-minute drive together, and it seemed like they’d score in a minute,” Suckstorf said.
Lutheran High went on a 13-play 62-yard march that included two fourth-down pickups, and finished the drive with points, as Kant connected once again with Gebhardt from 23-yards out. A failed extra-point pass created a 42-36 Eagles’ lead.
Central Catholic then went 65 yards on 13 plays, scoring on Aldana’s one-yard run to open the final quarter, then took a 44-42 lead when the sophomore ran for two points.
On yet another long drive, Suckstorf called Kant’s number repeatedly as the Eagles covered 48 yards in 13 plays, overcoming a fumble that was nearly lost and adding three more successful fourth down attempts--including a fourth-and-10--before Kant’s one-yard touchdown put Lutheran High back on top 48-44.
“We picked up that fourth-and-10 on a five-yard out route; I was hoping he’d run a little more to the (first down marker) and fall forward, but he did a great job of breaking a tackle,” Suckstorf said. “Sometimes players make coaches’ decisions look better.”
With time running low in the game, the Knights answered one last time, taking their final lead of 52-48 on Aldana’s six-yard run and Miller’s PAT run--setting in motion Lutheran High’s game winning drive.
The Eagles’ possession began at their own 24-yard line and included four incomplete passes and two Kant runs that gained just six yards before one more screen to Gebhardt gained 12 yards, followed by a 17-yard reception by Eli Knapp that placed the ball on the Central Catholic six and set up what became Kant’s game-winning touchdown run and four-point advantage, of 56-52, with the two-point conversion run.
Next up for Lutheran High is a battle with undefeated and top-seeded Howells-Dodge (9-0), a 52-12 first-round winner over 4-5 Homer.
D1 first-round playoff game
Lourdes Central Catholic (4-5) 14 14 8 16 -- 52
Lutheran High Northeast (6-3) 20 16 6 14 -- 56
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
LH: Ben Gebhardt 55 pass from Jaxson Kant (Trystan Scott run), 10:36.
CC: Aidan Aldana 38 run (Blake Miller run), 9:58.
LH: Kant 35 run (run failed), 7:28.
LH: Gebhardt 11 pass from Kant (run failed), 2:17.
CC: Miller 58 run (pass failed), 1:56.
SECOND QUARTER
CC: Miller 7 run (kick failed), 9:56.
CC: Damon Honeysuckler 65 pass from Miller (Miller run), 7:08.
LH: Gebhardt 26 pass from Kant (Kant run), 3:47.
LH: Kant 6 run (Kant run), 1:19.
THIRD QUARTER
CC: Aldana 58 run (Miller run), 11:42.
LH: Gebhardt 23 pass from Kant (pass failed), 5:48.
FOURTH QUARTER
CC: Aldana 1 run (Aldana run), 11:19.
LH: Kant 1 run (run failed), 5:33.
CC: Aldana 6 run (Miller run), 1:44.
LH: Kant 6 run (Kant run), :22.