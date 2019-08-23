Commercial

Stueve Construction, Helena Chemical Company, 700 E. Eisenhower Ave., construct dry fertilizer warehouse; Clausen Brothers Construction, Benny Bedewald, 701 S. 25th St., Suite 900, construction/remodel of retail space; Tom Sudbeck Construction, Deni Sudbeck, 1401 Riverside Blvd., construct to expand commercial space; Berghorst & Son, Mike Baldwin, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., move Tech College house to 55715 835th Road; Thompson & Hatfield Drywall Service, Josh Probasco/Ridgeway Enterprises, 1712 Square Turn Blvd., construction of new commercial building.

Residential

Francisco Sanchez, Francisco Sanchez, 900 S. 13th Place, locate mobile home; Bryce and Jen Grebe, Bryce and Jen Grebe, 207 Shetland Path, construct front and rear decks; Betty Nelson, Betty Nelson, 901 E. Klug, construct to relocate doorway; Clausen Brothers Construction, LONA, 200 W. Benjamin Ave., construct new set of stairs; Lawrence Janssen, Lawrence Janssen, 203 S. 10th St., construct privacy fence; Joni Cassidy, Joni Cassidy, 1111 E. Meadow Ridge Road, construct shed; Haig Construction, Betty Hillie, 2215 W. Madison Ave., construct deck; Kyle Prauner, Kyle Prauner, 415 E. Braasch Ave., construction/installation of one egress window; Steve Huber, Steve Huber, 411 S. Fourth St., demolition of single-family dwelling; Bill Cooper, Bill Cooper, 410 Matrau Ave., construct porch; Eldorado Enterprises, Eldorado Enterprises, 114 E. Phillip, construct/replace six balconies; GB Promotions, GB Promotions, 301 S. 10th St., construct privacy fence; Paul Wiemann Construction, Darrin and Roxanne Deichmann, 2305 W. Nucor Road, construct addition to single-family dwelling; Mitch Miller, Mitch and Megan Miller, 2402 E. Norfolk Ave., construct/remodel single-family dwelling; Archers Home Improvement, Rueben Prince, 1210 Taylor Ave., install one egress window; Juan and Belinda Martinez, Juan and Belinda Martinez, 402 E. Pasewalk Ave., construct privacy fence; Premier Pools and Spas, Ryan Anderson, 107 Kings Way, construct residential swimming pool; Stahla Homes, Luke Winkelbauer, 500 E. Eisenhower Ave., new single-family dwelling; ACK Construction, Troy Uhlir, 507 W. Benjamin Ave., construction of fence wall; Max Paulson Construction, Max Paulson, 301 S. Boxelder St., consruct handicap ramp; Scott DeBoer, Scott DeBoer, 403 S. First St., construct privacy fence; Todd and Tina Teply, Todd and Tina Teply, 404 N. 28th St., construct privacy fence; Alison Schmit, Alison Schmit, 2508 W. Madison Ave., install one egress window; Michelle Leader, Michelle Leader, 4304 Pierce Drive, construct detached garage.

Tags

In other news

Bitten by the VW bug

Bitten by the VW bug

Something happened in July of this year that will significantly impact automobile travel in the future.

Senior menus/activities Aug. 26-30

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.

Silver Hawks stop Panthers to sweep doubleheader

Silver Hawks stop Panthers to sweep doubleheader

Softball offenses don't typically start the season like this.

Teams aren't supposed to combine for 23 runs on 22 hits in the first game of the season, or 30 runs on 33 hits in the nightcap of a season-opening doubleheader.