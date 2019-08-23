Commercial
Stueve Construction, Helena Chemical Company, 700 E. Eisenhower Ave., construct dry fertilizer warehouse; Clausen Brothers Construction, Benny Bedewald, 701 S. 25th St., Suite 900, construction/remodel of retail space; Tom Sudbeck Construction, Deni Sudbeck, 1401 Riverside Blvd., construct to expand commercial space; Berghorst & Son, Mike Baldwin, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., move Tech College house to 55715 835th Road; Thompson & Hatfield Drywall Service, Josh Probasco/Ridgeway Enterprises, 1712 Square Turn Blvd., construction of new commercial building.
Residential
Francisco Sanchez, Francisco Sanchez, 900 S. 13th Place, locate mobile home; Bryce and Jen Grebe, Bryce and Jen Grebe, 207 Shetland Path, construct front and rear decks; Betty Nelson, Betty Nelson, 901 E. Klug, construct to relocate doorway; Clausen Brothers Construction, LONA, 200 W. Benjamin Ave., construct new set of stairs; Lawrence Janssen, Lawrence Janssen, 203 S. 10th St., construct privacy fence; Joni Cassidy, Joni Cassidy, 1111 E. Meadow Ridge Road, construct shed; Haig Construction, Betty Hillie, 2215 W. Madison Ave., construct deck; Kyle Prauner, Kyle Prauner, 415 E. Braasch Ave., construction/installation of one egress window; Steve Huber, Steve Huber, 411 S. Fourth St., demolition of single-family dwelling; Bill Cooper, Bill Cooper, 410 Matrau Ave., construct porch; Eldorado Enterprises, Eldorado Enterprises, 114 E. Phillip, construct/replace six balconies; GB Promotions, GB Promotions, 301 S. 10th St., construct privacy fence; Paul Wiemann Construction, Darrin and Roxanne Deichmann, 2305 W. Nucor Road, construct addition to single-family dwelling; Mitch Miller, Mitch and Megan Miller, 2402 E. Norfolk Ave., construct/remodel single-family dwelling; Archers Home Improvement, Rueben Prince, 1210 Taylor Ave., install one egress window; Juan and Belinda Martinez, Juan and Belinda Martinez, 402 E. Pasewalk Ave., construct privacy fence; Premier Pools and Spas, Ryan Anderson, 107 Kings Way, construct residential swimming pool; Stahla Homes, Luke Winkelbauer, 500 E. Eisenhower Ave., new single-family dwelling; ACK Construction, Troy Uhlir, 507 W. Benjamin Ave., construction of fence wall; Max Paulson Construction, Max Paulson, 301 S. Boxelder St., consruct handicap ramp; Scott DeBoer, Scott DeBoer, 403 S. First St., construct privacy fence; Todd and Tina Teply, Todd and Tina Teply, 404 N. 28th St., construct privacy fence; Alison Schmit, Alison Schmit, 2508 W. Madison Ave., install one egress window; Michelle Leader, Michelle Leader, 4304 Pierce Drive, construct detached garage.