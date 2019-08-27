‘It’s vital to the community’

NEWMAN GROVE — Newman Grove’s library may be small, but it’s mighty. And it’s the hub of activity in this town of around 750 people on the southern border of Madison County.
On a recent morning, a dozen or so children showed off prizes and treats they had collected during storytime, which is a weekly occurrence at the library.
In addition to listening to stories, the children do a craft and play games during storytime, said Kathy Strong, who has been the director for 12 years.
The library opened in February 1923 in the high school using 500 books donated by the Women’s Civic Improvement Club. That summer, it was moved to the I.O.O.F. Hall where it remained for almost 40 years. When fire destroyed the building in 1962, the library was moved back to the basement of the high school until a new facility was constructed on a lot downtown donated by the Women’s Club. It was dedicated in the summer of 1963. Additional space was later added.
Through the years, a number of librarians have managed the facility. Strong, who lives in Newman Grove, was working at Lindsay Manufacturing in 2007 when the position came open. Her husband persuaded her to apply because she enjoyed reading so much, she said.
“It was the best thing I ever did,” she said.
After being hired, she completed the courses needed to become certified. For the most part, she’s the only employee, although she does have an assistant — Karen Jacobson — who helps with the summer reading program and can work when Strong needs to be gone.
Today, the library has around 17,000 volumes, as well as magazines, movies, audio cassettes and more that appeal to people of all ages. It also has nine computers for use by the public.
“We’ll be upgrading those in January,” Strong said. “I hope it goes well.”
In addition to storytime, the library
offers the summer reading program, a “girls night out,” where they do a variety of things, including crafts and sewing, as well as activities and programs for adults.
Around 100 children participated in this summer’s reading program called “A Universe of Stories” in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
The children had picnics, played games, participated in learning events and, of course, were encouraged to read.
“We bring in people who can teach them new things,” Strong said. “I want them to have fun at the library.”
Interacting with children is the highlight of her job, Strong added.
‘I love working with kids — first and foremost,” she said.
Although the library receives funding from the city and county, it does accept donations, Strong said. It is open Tuesday through Saturday and has a meeting room that is available for use by local organizations.
The library may be small, but it’s important.
“It’s vital to the community,” Strong said.