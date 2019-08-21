In need of good, used couches

I’m searching for just the right used sofa for a rental that we want to make into an AirBnB. Frankly, there are very few couches I don’t love.
The vintage ones from the 60s are my favorite with their boxy, firm seat cushions and backs.
I don’t mind the flowery sofas from the 80s, but their cushions usually haven’t held their shape.
Then there are the broad plaid sofas from the 90s that are mostly in good shape, probably because no one ever sat on them. They each have their own personality though.
I’ve been leaning toward sofa beds where the couch can serve as a couch during the day and then a wire cage pops out and up and down and holds a bed at night.
They’re not the most comfortable beds in the world but they’re so handy. When you lie on them you just can’t think about the metal bar that hits you in the knees or chest.
I hit the jackpot on a Mastercraft love seat sofa sleeper thinking I would put the secret bed/sofa in a small space in the living room.
Best of all it was free.
Mastercraft has meant quality in couches for years, and this love seat was as heavy as a refrigerator of the same size.
I got it home only to find that it took two men and a crow bar to get the bed to pop out of the foot of the sofa.
The mattress needed to be replaced, and one corner of the arm rest was worn through. No wonder the owners were glad to be rid of it. They probably would have paid me to take it if I had hesitated.
Then I saw an ad for an inexpensive, used queen futon. This seems better than a sofa bed because there’s no tucking and folding a mattress bed spring under the sofa cushions. You just slide the back flat and you’ve got a bed. The owner warned me the frame is heavy, which has me a little worried.
I’m still looking.
I’d love a vintage chaise sofa with wood trim curving around the top of the back that flows down the arm rest to the sitter’s finger tips.
It’s meant for a parlor, I think, and really shouldn’t be sat on. That could be a bit of a problem \h— having a couch for decorative purposes only.
We have leather couches in our house, which we love because we can wipe them off when someone spills their pop or doesn’t catch baby’s spit.
Our living room couches have to be plugged in because the recliners are electrically controlled and include USB chargers on the end for our phones.
We’d never be able to have a vintage couch in our living room.
We once got six free sofas for a teen party in our shed that were disposed of soon after.
We love our couches, and I’m having fun in my search for just the right one (or two).