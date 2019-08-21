MADISON — For Carol Robertson, the Madison County Museum is not just a storage space for old pictures and artifacts.
It’s not just something for her to do in her spare time.
And it’s not just a tourist attraction.
While the museum is certainly all of these things, for Robertson, it is so much more.
For her, the museum tells the story of the town.
For her, it is about remembering those who came before, from the pioneers to the museum’s founders, and made Madison the town it is today.
For Robertson, the museum represents community itself, and its roots go deep.
The Madison County Museum is managed by the Madison County Historical Society and operated entirely by volunteers, something it is never short of, Robertson said.
“There’s lots of people who will volunteer because their proud of it,” Robertson said. “Lot’s of people who volunteer are descendants of the one’s who started the museum.”
Robertson herself volunteers in part because of her relationship with the museums founders.
“(I volunteer) because of the founders,” she said. “I was friends with them and I know what it meant to them.”
Even when more manpower is needed, the community steps up.
“Probably about 25 people (will volunteer). When Madison has a big event, we need a lot of volunteers,” Robertson said. “It’s the community and the cooperation of when you need help, you get help.”
The historical society was founded in 1928 with the objective of preserving the history of all of the towns in Madison County, Robertson said.
In May 1966, it opened the original Madison County Museum that was located above the old city hall. The current building occupied by the museum was built in 1998, with an additional building constructed
in 2009.
The push for the museum’s creation came from Madison’s Bob Cummings, who wanted to find a place to preserve a historic fire pumper, Robertson said.
“If it wouldn’t had been for them (the founders), it (fire engine) would have been destroyed,” Robertson said.
Now, the fire engine is surrounded by many other artifacts, photos and documents, all of which were donated.
The newest building houses a model railroad, which spans most of the building. Robertson said this is the museum’s most popular attraction.
“One of the things I’m so proud of (the museum) is it brings people to town,” she said. “The railroad exhibit, especially, brings people back.”
The railroad exhibit is managed by a local club. The club meets every Tuesday night and runs the model train. Robertson said this is the best time to visit the museum.
The museum houses more than trains, though.
Other exhibits focus on the orphan train, local veterans, communication from telegraphs to the internet and many other items of local history.
Robertson has no single favorite exhibit, she said.
“My favorite is all of (the exhibits), because I know the people and story of it,” Robertson said. “I’ve learned so much.”
Robertson said she believes the museum plays an important role in keeping the memories of the past alive.
“It’s important that the community remember these people (the museum’s founders),” Robertson said. “When they’re gone, this is the only way they can remember them.”
People have also come to the museum to do research, mainly on their family history.
“We had a guy here yesterday who spent three hours researching,” Robertson said.
Turning away from the past, Robertson said the future looks mostly bright for the museum.
In fact, Robertson said the museum is only lacking one thing at present: “Space, we could use some more space.”
On all other accounts, Robertson and the other volunteers work through any challenges without too much difficulty, she said.
“A lot of it falls into place. We just volunteer and make things work,” Robertson said. “I guess I just feel like everybody cooperates and helps with it.”
In the long run, Robertson said she hopes the museum will continue to be appreciated by the community and visitors alike.
For now, Robertson hopes visitors will walk away with “an appreciation for what our ancestors have done to make this a wonderful and welcoming community.”