HASTINGS — Auburn pitcher Kylie Allen was frustrating the Guardian Angels Central Catholic bats for five innings before the Bluejays figured her out in the sixth.
GACC strung together three consecutive singles and Marissa Hunke unloaded the bases with a three-run single to center, putting the Bluejays in the finals of the Class C State Softball Championships with a 3-0 win over Auburn Friday morning at the Smith Softball Complex.
After pounding Auburn for 15 runs in an opening-round win Wednesday, the Bluejays’ hopes of advancing to the finals rested on coming through in a rematch against Auburn, who had strung together three wins on Thursday to keep their hopes alive.
And for the first five innings, Allen was doing her part, limiting the Bluejays to just two hits though five innings before the GACC offense finally came to life.
Livia Hunke got the rally started with a single and advanced to second on an error. Brenna Rief followed with a single, moved to second on a stolen base and the bases were loaded on an infield single by Kate Gnad.
That set the stage for the Bluejays’ senior shortstop, who smoked the first pitch off Allen’s glove and into center field. Livia Hunke and Rief came around to score, and as Auburn threw out the elder Hunke at second, Gnad sprinted home for the third run of the game to break the scoreless deadlock.
That was all the Bluejays needed, as Erin Franzluebber worked around a one-out walk to strike out the side and put GACC in a 2 p.m. championship game against Fairbury, who beat the Bluejays Thursday night.
GACC 3, Auburn 0
Auburn 000 000 0 — 0 2
GACC 000 003 x — 3 5
WP: Franzluebber. LP: Allen.