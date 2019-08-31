HOWELLS -- Defense and depth helped Howells-Dodge bring home a Bacon Bowl win over Clarkson/Leigh in the season-opener for both teams here Friday.
After giving up 163 yards through the air in the first half, the Jaguars limited Clarskon/Leigh to seven passing yards in the second half to pull away for a 42-14 win.
"I thought our defense did a good job adjusting at halftime. Our kids did a good job understanding our adjustments and doing what we needed to do," Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs said. "We got a little bit better pass rush, and their kids were starting to get tired a bit. Overall, I think that depth issue was big."
And while the Patriots struggled to move the ball in the second half, Howells-Dodge extended its 26-14 halftime lead the same way it was built -- by getting the ball to senior Luke Rocheford.
Rocheford, who scored on a 53-yard run on the first play of the game before catching a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes from senior quarterback Darrin Pokorny, scored both Jaguar touchdowns in the second half while finishing with five touchdowns on 10 offensive touches in the game.
His only second-half carry -- a 41-yard touchdown with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter -- was the result of a perfectly timed option pitch from Pokorny. With the Clarkson/Leigh defense merging on the quarterback after he had crossed the first-down marker, Pokorny absorbed a hit while tossing the ball to the trailing Rocheford.
He then cut across the field and through the Patriot defense to give Howells-Dodge a 34-14 lead.
"We knew we needed to get the ball into Luke's hands, and we were trying as much as we could to get it into his hands," Speirs said. "He's maybe not the typical tailback that we've had that can carry it 35 times a game, so we've got to be a little more creative and spread him out. I probably called more spread sets tonight then I've called in a long time."
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Rocheford caught a seven-yard pass from Pokorny to push the lead to 42-14.
Rocheford finished with 175 yards of total offense, catching four passes for 87 yards with six rushes for 88 yards. Pokorny was 6 of 8 through the air for 132 yards while adding 74 yards on seven carries -- including a 33-yard touchdown scramble late in the first half.
His biggest throw also was the result of scrambling as he chased down a high snap and found Rocheford for a 57-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter. Rocheford out-jumped a pair of Clarkson/Leigh defenders to make the catch near the 30-yard line before outrunning the defense to the end zone.
"We know the Rocheford kid is a fantastic receiver, so I figured he would try to do a few things with his new toy," Clarkson/Leigh coach Jim Clarkson said. "He did a great job. Luke is a (heck) of a player. We tried to stop them the best we could, but they made some good plays on us."
Pokorny's touchdown run captured the momentum after a 37-yard pass from Lance Paprocki to sophomore Carter Hanel trimmed Clarkson/Leigh's deficit to 20-14 with 2:59 left in the half.
Hanel finished with five catches for 76 yards with fellow sophomore Eli Hays catching four passes for 96 yards. But only seven of those yards came after halftime as Paprocki -- who was 6 of 11 for 163 yards in the first half -- finished 9 of 20 for 170 yards.
"We kind of went back and forth early in the third quarter, and I thought if we could get a score there we might be OK," Clarkson said. "They seemed to get all the bounces tonight, but that's a very good football team. Our kids played hard, and we're proud of them for that."
With a significantly smaller roster than the Class D1 Jaguars, the Class D2 Patriots were also playing without junior running back Tommy McEvoy. After rushing for 1,708 yards as a sophomore, McEvoy is out for the entire season as he recovers from a torn ACL.
"I really think it's a totally different game if you put the McEvoy kid in there because he's going to be able to match up on Rocheford, and we won't have that many open looks," Speirs said. "They're under-manned right now, but that's still a very good team."
Clarkson/Leigh (0-1) 6 8 0 0 - 14
Howells-Dodge (1-0) 14 12 8 8 - 42
First quarter
H-D: Luke Rocheford 53 run (Levi Belina run), 11:49
C/L: Lance Paprocki 1 run (Run failed), 8:21
H-D: Rocheford 57 pass from Darrin Pokorny (Run failed), 6:40
Second quarter
H-D: Rocheford 4 pass from Pokorny (Run failed), 11:55
C/L: Carter Hanel 37 pass from Paprocki (Hanel pass from Paprocki), 2:59
H-D: Pokorny 33 run (Pass failed), 1:04
Third quarter
H-D: Rocheford 41 run (Belina run), 6:35
Fourth quarter
H-D: Rocheford 7 pass from Pokorny (Rocheford pass from Pokorny), 11:53