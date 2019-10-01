All of the students who participated in Holt County TeamMates and graduated in 2019 are continuing their education by attending college.
For board member Linda Olson, the organization’s true impact isn’t in the numbers but the relationships that change lives for mentors and mentees alike.
“We have a student that graduated from the program; her and her match were matched for eight years. The first person in her family to attend college,” Olson said. “I really think that’s a huge part in the encouragement she got from her mentor, help with scholarship applications and just saying, ‘You can do this.’
“I really truly believe she never even thought it was possible to attend college.”
The TeamMates Mentoring Program — which Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, started in 1991 — serves thousands of students in five states across the Midwest. There are about 145 chapters in Nebraska alone, including Holt County, which serves seven area schools.
Olson said there are about 75 to 80 matches per year with a community member and student in grades three through 12. She is a mentor herself and has been working with a student for four years who will be an eighth grader this year.
“I think I probably get more from it than they do,” Olson said jokingly. “I enjoy that time to sit and visit with a youth, hopefully to think you’re making a difference.”
As they’ve gotten to know each other through the years, she’s seen the impact that the program has had on his life.
“I’ve seen the benefit of mentors in my (mentee’s) life; there was a man at church that said, ‘I saw you on the honor roll.’ To know someone else is watching and paying attention, any child can benefit,” she said.
Over the years she has bonded with her mentee over card games, and they plan to decorate cupcakes together for his birthday this year. She said TeamMates may participate in many different kinds of activities, with the goal of meeting once a week for about an hour a week.
“It can be visiting with students, playing a game, taking a walk around the building, shooting baskets … some matches meet over the lunch hour or during a study hall,” she said.
Olson, who is also the executive director of Bright Horizons in Norfolk, said she appreciates the factors built into the program to ensure safe and mutually beneficial matches. All mentors go through a background check and training where they identify interests. Students who want to participate fill out a survey, and the program coordinator matches people with similar interests.
The United Way supports 30% of the Bright Horizons budget, helping fund background checks and mentor training. It also funds activities throughout the school year for matches, including bowling, skating and movie nights.
The Holt County TeamMates’ goal is to have 100 matches by the end of the year and is always looking for mentors, especially men, Olson said.
“We have a waiting list of students that want to be in the program,” she said. “Male mentors are always a need.”
She encourages people to support the United Way as 99% of its funding makes local efforts like the Holt County TeamMates possible.
“This is a way to give back, right here give to one organization and it benefits so many local charities,” she said. “... It’s a way to benefit so many different people and needs throughout the Norfolk area.”