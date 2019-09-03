Herbolsheimer steps up game in sweep of Cedar Catholic

With the third set tied at 23, Lutheran High Northeast turned to its 5-foot-11-inch middle hitter, Aubrey Herbolsheimer. The junior delivered, sending two rockets to the floor on the other side of the net to secure a sweep of Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday at the Clayton Andrews Activities Center.
“She (Herbolsheimer) has come a long way,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “She’s worked hard; she wants to be here. We’re hoping with a couple months of experience that she’ll do some great things for us.”
Herbolsheimer’s teammate, Becca Gebhardt, had 17 kills for the Class C No. 5 Eagles in the 25-23, 25-12, 25-23 victory over the Class D No. 3 Trojans.
The win was especially sweet for Lutheran High, which lost all three matches — and all seven sets — to Cedar Catholic last year.
Of course, the 2018 version of the Trojans earned the Class C2 state runner-up trophy for the second year in a row and featured three of the area’s top players in seniors Maddie Wieseler, Jada Cattau and Brianna Miller.
Meanwhile, Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss said the 2019 Trojans have work to do.
“I thought we were very readable,” she said. “We were predictable on where we were going to go with the ball the whole time, and they read it and they played to it.”
Lutheran High, on the other hand, returned almost its entire roster from last year — Matty Boning was the lone senior — after coming one match away from qualifying for the Class D1 state tournament.
The first set featured eight ties and seven lead changes. After the two sides were tied at 4, Cedar Catholic scored six of the next seven points to go up 10-5. Cedar’s Kenlee Goeden and Tori Arens both had two kills during the run.
“I thought Hartington did a lot of good things against us,” Kathy Gebhardt said. “We started off a little slow, but I’m proud of our girls the way we turned it around and came out and showed up and did some good things.”
Trailing 16-12, Lutheran High’s Becca Gebhardt was up to serve and serve she did, forcing four attack errors during an 8-0 run.
“They got us out of our system, which we’re kind of used to being in-system,” Buss said. “We just have to learn to get ourselves back to where we want to be.”
Lutheran High led 19-16 before three Eagle attack errors tied it at 19. The two sides then traded points and were tied at 20, 21, 22 and 23 before a kill attempt into the net gave the Eagles a set point and Kendra Rosberg’s kill ended it at 25-23.
The second set was all Lutheran High. Chloe Spence, who a year ago handled primarily setting duties, had a pair of kills.
“We knew we needed some hitting power and so we asked her to take that on,” Kathy Gebhardt said. “She came a long way this summer, so she’s doing some good things for us at the net.”
Trailing 2-0, Cedar Catholic looked to get back into the match. Brynn Wortmann’s service ace gave the Trojans the lead at 14-13.
Later, Cedar led 17-14 before the Eagles reeled off eight points. Amber Bockelman’s service ace gave Lutheran High the lead at 18-17.
The Eagles led 23-19 and looked ready to close out the match before committing four straight attack errors to tie it at 23.
That’s when Herbolsheimer took over and it was game, set and match to Lutheran High.
Cedar Catholic is 0-1 and will take on Columbus Lakeview in the opening round of the Columbus Scotus invitational on Saturday.
Lutheran High will look to improve on its 2-0 record on Thursday, when it travels to Pender to open play in the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic against Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
“We have to keep improving and the girls know that,” Kathy Gebhardt said. “I think this match will give them some confidence moving forward.”
Lutheran High Northeast defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-23, 25-12, 25-23
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (0-1): Abby Hochstein 10k, 1a; Tori Arens 2k, 1a, 3b; Brynn Wortmann 5k, 3a; Kenlee Goeden 6k, 1a, 1b; Laney Kathol 1k.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-0): Kendra Rosberg 3k; Becca Gebhardt 17k, 1b; Lauren Buhrman 5k; Maddie Becker 1k; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 7k; Grace Bitney 2k, 1b; Mia Furst 1a; Chloe Spence 2k; Morgan Holdorf 1k; Amber Bockelman 1a.