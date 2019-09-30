Helpful tips from an experienced traveler

Growing up in a travel-loving family, I have endured many long car rides and numerous flight layovers, among other struggles. As I have come to find out, the pain of traveling is very much worth it. Throughout the years of trips, I have picked up on a number of handy traveling tips to make the endeavors a little more bearable. I have found a couple to be true on several occasions.
The first is to plan for people watching. In the summer of 2018, my family and I traveled to Maryland to attend my sister’s graduation from college. While there, we decided to make the drive to New York City. We strolled over the Brooklyn Bridge, went to the Chelsea Market, and fulfilled the basic tourist agenda.
At the end of the day, after hours on our feet, we decided to take a break and sit down in Times Square for a little bit before continuing on. Minutes turned into hours as we sat there on a bench watching and listening to the fascinating characters who passed us.
I soon realized this form of entertainment is true everywhere I go, whether it is in restaurants on the beach in Maryland or at the Grand Ole Opry in Tennessee. People watching is one of the most entertaining things to do.
Another travel tip is to always read the fine print. One summer, two of my sisters, my mom and I decided to do a run in Colorado.
Months later, staring up (literally) at the course in front of us, we would look back to that moment where things all went wrong. This was no light run but a trail run, a course intended for only the most trained athletes, intense runners, and mountain goats. The path was a foot wide, with large rocks every few steps and a nearly vertical incline. Not even 10 steps in, I sprawled out, filling my water bottle with rocks and dirt. We had no idea what we were in for.
Another instance is when my dad and I decided to zipline over the Royal Gorge in Colorado. After waiting in line for two hours, we were strapped into harnesses, had gotten over our feelings of impending doom, and were holding on for dear life. Less than ninety seconds later, flying 2,400 feet above the Arkansas river, we approached the opposite side of the gorge, giving us feelings of both relief and sadness.
My dad was the first to hit the rubber stopper at the end and was slammed backwards. I, weighing a bit less than him, knew I was in for quite the jolt. I rammed into the rubber and flipped nearly upside down.
After this experience, I can definitely say it is important to always read the fine print and know everything you’re getting yourself into.
My past travel experiences have brought incredible memories and taught important lessons. I don’t regret a single one of them.