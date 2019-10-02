There’s a reason wins in college volleyball are based upon a best-of-five competition.
Teams vie for points throughout each set, but to a large degree, winning the match comes down to ‘momentum’--which squad can seize it, maintain it, or relinquish it.
For Northeast Community College, defeating conference foe Hawkeye Community College of Waterloo, Iowa, Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center required “bouncing back” from an ultra-competitive 27-25 first-set loss to the RedTails to notch an important fifth-straight Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win by winning the next three sets--25-13, 25-14, and 25-15.
“We got off to a slow start tonight but were able to get going offensively and pulled away,” Hawks coach Amanda Schultze said. “I’m proud of how the girls bounced back after the first set and got back to being aggressive and finishing.”
In a back-and-forth first set, the teams were tied 17 times and traded the lead eight times before the RedTails came from behind on a kill by Paige Eiffler to forge a tie at 25-all, then closed out the 27-25 win on setter Tanyon Schutjer’s quick tip and a Northeast attack error.
Sophomore Elley Beaver, who leads Northeast offensively with 190 kills after adding 11 against Hawkeye, described the Hawks’ slow start as a result of “playing safe.”
“I feel like Hawkeye is a really good team and we were playing it safe--not talking and our chemistry was low,” the outside hitter from Columbus said. “During the second and third sets we started getting more excited. Once someone gets a big kill, then the whole team gets excited.”
“We also weren’t hitting to where the open spots were in practice yesterday,” she said. “We started listening to where our back row was telling us to hit, and it worked.”
Schultze agreed with Beaver that the Hawks were “going through the motions and playing it safe, not getting after it like we normally do,” but that changed midway through the second set.
“They watched film of Hawkeye, and they even told me the openings that they saw, and before the game I reminded them what was open,” Schultze said. “We didn’t go after those locations very well until later.”
Northeast broke a 9-9 tie with a kill by Brianna Bauer, then added points from block combinations by Carly Hirsch and Bauer, a kill by Hirsch on a well-placed tip and another block by Beaver and Hirsch. Following consecutive kills by Beaver, the Hawks led 16-10 and, moments later closed out the set with another kill by Beaver, two by Hannah Heppner, and one more by Brianna Bauer before Heppner sent a Hawkeye overpass to the floor for the 25-13 win.
“After that first set I got after them a little bit, and then they got it going,” Schultze said. “They started serving aggressively and mixing things up, getting our middle-hitters going. Our middles didn’t really get going that first set; we’ve got to get everybody involved right away.”
In the third set, with a tight grasp on the match’s momentum, Northeast pulled away early. The Hawks recorded just six statistical mistakes while powering to a 25-14 win, and also kept the pressure on defensively, limiting the RedTails’ offense to just eight total kills.
The decisive fourth-and-final set, a 25-15 Northeast win, was close until the Hawks broke away from a 16-13 lead, totaling six points on a block by Caitlin Orton, two kills by Heppner and another by Beaver--who also added an ace serve--before an Orton kill established match point and an attack error by the RedTails clinched the 25-15 win.
The Hawks’ goal is to extend a string of three-straight trips to the national tournament, where Northeast finished seventh--its highest finish--last season.
“We have four conference games left. If we can finish in the top two we get to host in the post-season,” Schultze said. “Right now we’re tied for first with Iowa Central. The first and second seeds get to host, and the sophomores know from last year that plays a huge part in post-season play--having our fans here.
Bauer’s 16 kills paced the Hawks offense, with Heppner and Beaver finishing the match with 12 and 11 kills, respectively.
Other statistical leaders for Northeast in the win were Hirsch and Orton with three blocks apiece, while Jamie Bonifas, Beaver, and Heppner each contributing two. Caitlin Kumm and Hirsch both recorded two ace serves, and Bonifas totaled 47 assists.
Defensively, Josie Sanger (22) and MaKayla Davidson (17) led the Hawks in digs, with Kumm and Beaver adding 12 and Bonifas 11.
Northeast Community College (12-9) def. Hawkeye Community College (11-11) 25-27, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15