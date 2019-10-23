Wednesday night’s match between the Northeast Community College volleyball team and Iowa Central Community College was a tale of two teams, one playing extremely well and the other struggling with errors.
Unfortunately, both of those teams were the Hawks.
Northeast and Iowa Central entered the contest among a three-team tie at the top of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference with 6-1 records in conference play. The winner would move one step closer to obtaining a top seed and hosting a first-round Region XI tournament game.
The Hawks, playing together and in system, won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-19 before Iowa Central powered to wins in the next two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-21 to force a deciding fifth game tie-breaker--a race to 15 points. The Tritons continued to attack in that final set, sprinting to a 9-3 lead on six kills and a pair of blocks, then overcame a late rally by Northeast to secure a 15-8 victory in the set and take the match 3-2.
“I think we were two totally different teams. After the first two sets we made way too many errors and hurt ourselves,” Hawks coach Amanda Schultze said. “We didn’t stick to the game plan, we didn’t trust each other on the court, and we struggled to communicate which led to bad free ball passes and being out of system.”
With the win Iowa Central, now 30-5 overall and 7-1 in conference play, will finish its regular season against Northern Iowa Community College--the third conference team seeking a home-court opportunity. Meanwhile, Northeast (18-16, 6-2) will play at Des Moines Area Community College, but the Hawks with an early season loss to NIAC will enter the Region XI tournament with a match on the road.
In the first set, which featured 13 tie-scores, Northeast forged a 21-21 tie and went up by a point on back-to-back kills by Brianna Bauer. The Hawks lead increased to 24-21 on a Carly Hirsch ace serve and a block by Hannah Heppner of Tritons power hitter Kealey Anderson before Northeast overcame two-straight attack errors and won the set 25-23 on an Iowa Central service error.
A run of points by the Hawks--including three ‘quick tips’ for kills from setter MaKayla Davidson and kills by Heppner, Julia Eskens, Hirsch, and Bauer-- in the middle of the second set provided Northeast with a 15-6 lead. Although Iowa Central reduced the deficit to three points at 22-19 on three-consecutive Northeast errors, the Hawks won the set 25-19 on an attack error by the Tritons, followed by kills by Hirsch and Eskens.
But in the third set a determined Iowa Central attack negated three kills by Heppner that had Northeast contending for a sweep, although the Hawks trailed 10-9, and pulled away behind an offensive consisting of 11 kills. Northeast, on the other hand, managed just five as the Tritons earned a 25-20 victory.
“In that third set we just kind of sat on our heels,” Schultze said. “I thought we looked slow, were on our heels, weren’t staying disciplined or going hard.”
The Hawks didn’t recover in set four, accumulating four errors while creating a single kill, an ace serve, and a block while Iowa Central scored on five kills to lead 9-5. A come-from-behind effort by Northeast knotted the score at 12-all and continued, as the Hawks took a 17-14 lead, but the Tritons benefited from four kills and a block from Anderson that helped produce ties at 18 and 19-all before Iowa Central pulled away to tie the match 2-2 with a 25-21 win.
“Here and there we played well physically, but emotionally our energy was really good, our effort was really good,” Tritons coach Sara Horn said. “That’s what you have to do, because you’re not always going to play physically well. I don’t know why it happened exactly, but after the first two sets we seemed to become gritty and figured out how to come back and play well.”
The Tritons kept attacking in the tie-breaker set, turning a 4-3 lead into a 9-3 advantage on four-straight kills--two by Anderson, another from the team’s other power-hitter Amaya Finley, and one more from Karolayne Santos, who also provided a block. Northeast’s final two points came on a kill by Caitlin Orton and a block by Hirsch, but an attack error and an illegal hit were followed by a set- and match-ending kills by the Tritons’ Finley.
“We are really deep this year, and we play a lot of girls,” Horn said. “There’s pro’s and con’s of that, because you’ve got to have a lot of people playing good, but tonight it helped us, because we had other people step up.”
Anderson, with 21 kills in the match, and Finley, who recorded 15, along with the presence of six-foot two-inch middle Abbie Stewart (five blocks and five kills), were problems for the Hawks all game long.
“We couldn’t decide who was taking the ball on some of our free ball chances. We just weren’t staying disciplined,” Schultze said. “But they’re a good team. They have two good outsides that can play all the way around.”
Northeast needs to “take care of business” in its match with DMACC, Schultze said, and in the post-season “we’ve got to show up and play the way we can play.”
“We can’t be up and down. The girls can do it; they just have to be tough mentally and be disciplined--do the little things right,” she said. “When we played so well in Illinois last weekend, they didn’t let a couple errors bother them, but I thought tonight we let that hurt us. We would make an error and then make another error.”
Offensively, Bauer led Northeast with 16 kills. Heppner and Hirsch finished with 13 and 10, respectively. Caitlin Kumm recorded three ace serves, while Elizabeth Christensen added two. Davidson totaled 45 set assists.
Defensively, Josie Sanger finished the match with 27 digs, followed by Kumm with 21 and Davidson with 15.
Iowa Central Community College (30-5) defeats Northeast Community College (18-16) 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-8