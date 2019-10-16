The Northeast Community College volleyball team will need to do a Hawks’ version of “next player up.”
The team, which swept Southwestern Community College Wednesday night by scores of 25-13, 25-13, and 25-16, will be finishing its season without the services of recently-injured Elley Beaver of Columbus--the team’s kills leader.
The search for Beaver’s replacement in the lineup began with two recent practices and continued against the 4-26 Spartans.
“Elley got injured this last weekend, so this was our first game with the new lineup,” Hawks coach Amanda Schultze said. “We’ve only practiced a couple days without her since that happened, so everything is a little new.”
“She’s a big spot to fill,” she said. “Right now I don’t know what our best rotation is yet. I think it depends to an extent on who’s on the other side of the net.”
Against Southwestern, Schultze tried “a little bit of a 6-2 to see what kind of look that gave us--but I don’t know if I liked it that much.” The Hawks also experimented with “a couple different 5-1’s,” she said, and “will see what we do this weekend.”
Northeast leaves Thursday morning to compete in the “very tough” Lincoln Land Tournament in Springfield, Illinois, where they will face Maraine Valley and Lincoln Land on Friday before playing against Waubonsee and Parkland--the current No. 1 team in the nation--on Saturday morning.
“The girls have to be ready to just go and play, no matter where they’re at,” Schultze said. “But this time of year, and at the college level, they should be able to do that, and they’ve been doing well to this point.”
The Hawks--now 6-1 in Iowa Athletic Community College Athletic Conference play--will then return to the Cox Activities Center on Wednesday, October 23rd, to host Iowa Central Community College--anticipating that a victory will ensure Northeast’s opportunity to host a Region XI tournament game on November 3rd.
Against Southwestern, although the Hawks’ hitters were able to overpower the Spartans, Northeast trailed at the beginning of each set but were able to tie the score before either team reached seven points, then pulled away to three convincing wins. The trend concerned Schultze, who described the problem as an issue with the Hawks’ passing.
“Our passers really need to pick it up; I think that’s where we were struggling, which is unfortunate because I thought that was an area where we were very strong earlier in the season,” she said. “But it seems to have lapsed in the last couple weeks.”
Hannah Heppner--who totaled 13 kills in the match to pace the Hawks--recorded three in the first set, while Caitlin Orton added four and Brianna Bauer contributed two as Northeast won 25-13.
In the 25-13 second set victory Heppner finished with six of Northeast’s 12 kills and then sent four more balls to the floor during the 25-16 final set win.
Josie Sanger recorded three ace serves, and MaKayla Davidson and Jamie Bonifas led the team in assists with 12 and nine, respectively.
The Hawks’ defensive effort--keyed by Sanger’s 17 digs and Davidson’s 14--allowed Southwestern just 16 total kills in the three-set match.
Following the win over the Spartans, Northeast celebrated its seven sophomores on “Sophomore Appreciation Night.” Honored were Caitlin Kumm (Osmond), Davidson (Alliance), Orton (Mills), Beaver (Columbus), Megan Wehrbein (Burchard), Julia Eskens (Wynot), and Heppner (Stanton).
“They’ve all been a big part of the program; they have all been good leaders and have all been keys in playing time,” Schultze said. “We’ll miss them next year.”
Northeast Community College (15-14) defeats Southwestern Community College (4-26) 25-13, 25-13, 25-16