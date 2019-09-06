Things you can count on in life? It’s a pretty short list.
And I just learned that this list has shrunk even more (although it didn’t just shrink — it apparently had shrunk quite a few years ago, but I just wasn’t aware of it).
The list of things you could count on in life used to include death, taxes and punctuation.
Now we’re down to death and taxes. Punctuation is as gone from the list as a period is gone from most text messages.
Yes, I know what you’re thinking: “Really? Punctuation? What a geek!”
And maybe that’s true. Maybe I am a geek. But I do like punctuation — and I especially liked the fact that it was dependable.
It seems that every time we turn around, something in our lives has changed, and we have to learn something new. Phones, cars and computers come immediately to mind, but the changeability of our lives even extends to things like job interviews (dress up too much for certain jobs, and you will be perceived as outdated), shopping (self-checkouts), and washing hands (automatic faucets).
But punctuation? Much as you might have hated learning about it in school, it has always been something you could count on.
Of course, English is not as straightforward as math. Sentences are as diverse as the multiple ways in which a writer can put words together. Thus, there is some variance in a given situation in terms of what punctuation can be used.
Regardless, the basic rules have stayed reassuringly the same. Want to inquire about something? Use a question mark.
Want to make a statement? End with a period. Want to relay two thoughts at one time? Use a comma.
At least, I thought the basic rules were the same until I saw a recent article about punctuation and how its “rules” have changed — when a person is texting, that is.
I can’t remember where I saw the article. I think it was an AARP magazine. (Obviously, I could use a few AARP hints about remembering things.)
In any event, I looked it up on the internet and discovered that, actually, punctuation “rules” for texting have not changed recently. They changed about a decade ago.
Yes, while I was busy not texting, a new map was created for the world of texting punctuation.
I don’t text much. This is partly because the only cell phone I have is a TracFone that I use only when I travel as there is no service at house, and partly because I am a painfully slow texter. Once in a great while, I will send a text to my children or a friend while I’m on a trip.
Thank goodness I haven’t texted more, or it would be that many more people to whom I would owe an apology.
In particular, I have discovered that a period at the end of a texted sentence is perceived as rude or insincere. One Millennial told me that if I text a simple “OK” and follow it with a period, it is as if I am shouting. I must admit, then, that I have been shouting a lot over the last few years.
I am going to try to look at this whole situation as a benefit in that now there is one less character I have to type when I’m texting.
Still, it’s hard to overlook the fact that now my list of things I can count on is down to two. And whatever else you may have thought of punctuation, it was an improvement over death and taxes.
Readers may contact Sheila at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.