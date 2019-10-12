WISNER — Wisner-Pilger remained unbeaten here Friday night with a 62-28 beatdown of 3-2 Homer to remain undefeated on the season.
The Gators have two games remaining on the schedule, one against Omaha Nation next week and one against Wakefield in the last game before heading to the playoffs.
“We are just trying to get better every day, every game,” Wisner-Pilger coach A.J. Burki said. “It’s a process throughout the season, and we just want to stay focused on the next play, the next game and the next opponent.”
Wisner-Pilger raced to a 50-0 lead with defense and offense involved to put the game away in the second quarter.
“We wanted to jump out to a good start and get everyone in the game,” Burki said. “We accomplished just that, but we left plenty to work on for down the road.”
Trevor Styskal started the Wisner-Pilger scoring onslaught with a 65-yard sprint to open the contest just 19 seconds into the game.
Styskal hit Dylan Kneifl for the second, and then Gavin Lampman ran it in from the 22.
The Wisner-Pilger defense, which was solid all night, stepped up on the Knights’ next possession and picked off the first of three Homer passes.
Mason Dimon grabbed a Caleb Kearnes aerial at the Knight 21. It was the first of his two interceptions on the night and the first of his career.
“I always joke with the guys that I have the best hands on the team,” the Gator senior linebacker said. “The first one was right to me, but the second one was really a good catch, I thought.”
Wisner-Pilger turned the first one into six points when Marqus Eddy barreled in from the 10 and the Gator rout was on.
“Offensively and defensively, we played very well tonight,” Burki said. “We had some breakdowns on special teams and a few small problems on offense, but we got better tonight and that’s what we want to do.”
The special teams breakdowns resulted in a couple of Knight touchdowns.
After Wisner-Pilger reached 50-0, Homer got on the board late in the first half when Kearnes spotted Avery Overfelt in the Wisner-Pilger secondary and hit him for a 22-yard score with 1 minute, 53 seconds remaining in the second.
Overfelt then opened the second half with a 64-yard kickoff return to make it 50-14.
The Gators answered with a scoring drive on their ensuing possession to keep the continuous clock running in the third frame, but Overfelt did it again from 66 yards out when W-P kicked off.
“We can’t do things like that in our sixth game and certainly not twice in a game,” Burki said. “Missed coverages and mistakes can really hurt in a close game.”
The Gators moved to 6-0 on the season while the Knights fell to 3-3.
“We have Omaha Nation next week, then a showdown with Wakefield at the end of the regular season,” Burki said. “If we play the way we can, the Wakefield game should be for a district title. But we’re just worried about Omaha Nation right now.”
H (3-3) 0 7 14 7 — 28
W-P (6-0) 36 20 12 0 — 68
FIRST QUARTER
W-P: Trevor Styskal 65 run (run failed), 11:41.
W-P: Dylan Kneifl 22 pass from Styskal (Gavin Lampman run), 8:22.
W-P: Lampman 25 run (Styskal run), 6:54.
W-P: Marqus Eddy 10 run (run failed), 4:38.
W-P: Kneifl 5 pass from Styskal (Colby Heller pass from Styskal), 1:27.
SECOND QUARTER
W-P: Regan Bellar 1 run (run failed), 10:41.
W-P: Justin Pieper 22 run (run failed), 8:02.
W-P: Eddy 2 run (Beau Ruskamp run), 3:55.
H: Avery Overfelt 37 pass from Caleb Kearnes (Angel Paredes kick), 1:53.
THIRD QUARTER
H: Avery Overfelt 64 kickoff return (Paredes kick), 11:43.
W-P: Heller 22 run (run failed), 8:02.
H: Overfelt 66 kickoff return (Paredes kick), 7:42
W-P: Russkamp 1 run (pass failed), 3:30.
FOURTH QUARTER
H: Landon Gilster 23 pass from Kearnes, (Paredes kick), 3:29.