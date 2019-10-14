As seniors in high school, my classmates and I are tasked with deciding what the next step in our lives will be.
This decision can be exciting but at the same time stressful and overwhelming. For some students, the thought of leaving the town that raised them along with their friends and family is too sad to think about. Once everyone receives their diplomas, it’s over for good — those last 14 years have culminated in this single moment.
But not all teens have pleasant experiences in high school. For other students, the thought of leaving and going off to college is what gets them through the day.
Living in a small town, you are limited in the number of people you can meet and activities you can be involved in. If you do not fit the stereotype, high school can be very challenging at times.
Over the last couple years, I have put much thought into the university I want to attend along with my field of study. I am certain that I want to enroll in a school located in a city, most likely outside of Nebraska. I am grateful for being raised here, but at the same time, I am eager to see what an urban environment has to offer. College is a time where you can expand upon your true passions in a community of students and faculty that share your interests. Conversely, college also brings people together from varying backgrounds who have had different experiences up to this point.
I plan to enroll as pre-med with a major in either math or biophysics. Being a physician has been a dream of mine for quite some time — the thought of having the opportunity to restore a patient’s life to normalcy and possibly saving them from death is very rewarding. Additionally, throughout my time in elementary, middle, and high school I have always had a passion for math and science, and these are the areas I have had the most success. During my undergraduate years, I plan on preparing for medical school by developing strong study habits and doing anything possible to make me the best candidate.
It is sad at times to think about leaving everything you have known for the last 18 certain the rest of my life is just beginning.