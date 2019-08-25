RANDOLPH — Julie and Gene Pfanstiel eat really, really well.
With farm fresh options numbering in the dozens, the pair has a variety of fresh foods to choose from throughout the year.
That’s thanks to a large greenhouse and two high tunnels — greenhouse-like structures in which vegetation is planted directly into the ground.
Large gardens are also spread out over the Pfanny’s Farm, situated 2½ miles north of the Highway 81-20 junction near Randolph.
Julie Pfanstiel works the farm full-time, planting, weeding, watering, experimenting with new ways to grow produce.
But she doesn’t spray any chemicals.
“We’re not certified organic, but we actually spray less than organic farmers. We don’t do any spraying. Our big thing is we don’t have to be certified, because all of our customers know us, and they can come walk around in the gardens and see how we’re growing the food,” Julie said.
Said customers include 28 community supported agriculture (CSA) and Loyalty members.
CSA members purchase shares of the crop (six, 10 or 12) and choose dates on which to pick up their produce.
The Pfanstiels grow and harvest the crop, then pack it up for CSA members to take home.
These members receive a variety of produce that is in season.
Loyalty members are a bit different, as they have a sort of prepaid card that they load in $50 increments.
The money can be spent in an online store or on Thursday night farmer’s markets as well as for workshops offered at Pfanny’s Farm and for samplers.
This option allows loyalty members to get freshly harvested produce of their choice, while eliminating waste of labor and resources by not harvesting more than needed.
And when it comes to produce options, there are many.
Pfanny’s Farm grows a variety of foods, not limited to, but including fruits like raspberries, blackberries, figs, limes, lemons, oranges, watermelons, cantaloupes, tomatoes, apples, grapes and honeydew.
Veggie options include cucumbers, potatoes, onions, both green and purple beans, sweet corn, several types of peppers, eggplants, summer squash, asparagus and garlic.
Rosemary, oregano, mint, horseradish, thyme, dill and basil herb offerings are grown, among others.
Part-time free-range, part-time pastured chickens (depending on when the garden is in) also wander the farm. They provide farm-fresh eggs that are also available to customers, Julie said.
“We promote real food. We know where, how and when it was grown and who grows it,” she said.
Some small fish are kept in the greenhouse as part of an aquaponics experiment the Pfanstiels are working on, in which the fish waste will eventually be used to feed plants.
There’s even a worm farm in the garage wherein worms eat some of the produce waste and make castings, or plant-rich food to be recycled in the gardens.
“We’re always experimenting with something new here,” Julie said.
Gene said the Pierce tourism board recently awarded a grant to Pfanny’s Farm to build a wood fire grill. The Pfanstiels are also planning to build a gathering place there to make a venue.
Along with Little Sprouts workshops — a kind of story hour for young kids that includes a nature craft and a hike — adult workshops, meal prep and farm-to-table events are offered at the farm as well.
A September elderberry herbalism workshop, led by Jess Bivens of Cedar Acre Apothecary, will teach attendees how to make homemade syrups and tinctures to incorporate the berry into a healthy diet.
GardenSide Yoga, led by Kaylie Hingst from Kaylie’s Food & Fitness, will take place in September as well.
For more information on Pfanny’s Farm, the food available for purchase and the workshops offered, visit www.pfannysfarm.com or find them on Facebook or Instagram. Emails may be sent to pfannysfarm@gmail.com.