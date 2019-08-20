Food and fun will be the main ingredients in this summer’s ’Fork Fest, which is Friday, Aug. 23, from 4:30 to 11 p.m. at Johnson Park in Norfolk.
The festival is spearheaded by the Norfolk Arts Center.
The event, which first began four years ago, will feature an array of food vendors in the ever-popular food truck rumble. Festival participants may buy a rumble pass that will allow them to experience the food being offered. They then may vote on their favorite.
Participants also are encouraged to visit the tents set up outside downtown restaurants to sample their food.
Vendors and artists will be selling their wares at a “sidewalk sale,” from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. This new event will feature local items made by the artists and craftsmen or sold in local boutiques.
“Expect to discover both traditional and eclectic pieces,” said Amy Okamoto, with the Norfolk Arts Center.
Music provided by Nebraska bands will keep people tapping their toes throughout the evening. Two of the bands — Baker Explosion and Tucker Hill Citizen’s Brigade — hail from Norfolk, while Mason Michaels is from Omaha and The Midland Band is from Lincoln.
Music will be performed from 5 to 11 p.m.
Back again this year is the cardboard boat competition from 5:15 to 6 p.m. The only rule is that the boat must float with four people aboard.
New this year is the antique bicycle show from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Around 30 bicycles will be on display.
And last but not least is the beer garden, which will be open from 5 to 11 p.m.
While entry to the festival is free, there is a charge for some activities, such as the food truck rumble.