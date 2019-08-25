PIERCE — For Pierce natives Jay and Larell Meier, their business on a small-scale hog farm has been characterized by both ups and downs.
Their farm is an independent farrow-to-finish hog operation, which is the only kind in the area. Their whole family works on the farm, including the four kids: Jakob, Garret, Larissa and Zach.
Jay and Larell are also fourth-generation farmers, and both grew up on farms themselves.
Jay’s parents, Elwood and Marilyn Meier, moved to Pierce in 1973 when Jay was one year old, and they began farming that same year. They raised hogs outdoors, and Jay began business with his parents in 1991. He married his wife in 1995.
Three years later, Jay and Larell’s resolve was tested when the hog market crash of 1998 began.
“When I grew up,” Jay said, “I would say 70% of the people out here raised pigs, and after 1998 there was really nobody around. 1998 was the deciding point.”
Not only was the market crash hard on hog farmers, the physical labor involved in the business was, too.
“It’s a lot different from raising crops where you drive tractors and trucks and combines. There’s a lot of physical labor involved in raising pigs. When people were losing a lot of money raising pigs, it was an easy choice to get out of the pig business,” he said.
However, 1999 was an even worse year for the market, as hog farmers struggled to recover from 1998. At the turn of the century, however, Jay and Larell decided that they wanted to stick it out.
In 2000, they modernized the farm, and a gestation, farrowing and nursery barn was built. Another step forward was the automation of many of the facilities. For example, the hogs are fed and watered automatically, and ventilation is controlled electronically as well.
“Say we had went to church, we would have to hurry home because it was now hot enough to unplug the heat lamps. Now we just have it set to when the thermostat to a certain temperature and the lamps turn off,” said Larell.
As the years progressed, with Jay and Larell now being the head of the farm, modernization made it easier, but there were still hardships.
In 2004, there was a dip in the market. Then, beginning in 2010 through 2012, the hog business suffered because of the drought. To raise a single hog, feed is about three-fourths of the cost, and expenses for corn exploded during the dry spell.
“By this time the drought had hit in 2012 and the corn had gotten to $8, we were starting to look for exit plans,” Jay said.
Another one of the major issues Jay and Larell had to face came in 2014, when the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea (PED) virus arrived in the United States. The virus essentially killed off most of the piglets born during that year.
Although the PED virus decimated production, the following year hog prices were driven to a record high. This helped Jay and Larell recover from the virus, and they had a very profitable year.
The next year, however, the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Virus (PRRS virus) hit the farm. Not only this, but the virus lingered and came back in 2018.
“That’s what hog farming is: it’s ups and downs and just figuring out how to work through those,” Larell said.
Another aspect to their farm, as mentioned earlier, is their utilization of their entire family to work. They have no outside help, and the kids have been involved in the farm since before they were able to walk. Since Larell worked as nurse off the farm, Jay would regularly take Jakob out as he would work the pigs.
“I would help Jay move sows from one place to another, and I would put the kids in a pen and they could play while we worked. It was a great way to raise kids as we worked together. There are so many fond memories in each barn of how the kids spent their time playing and working with us. I feel blessed to have had this opportunity to raise our family on this hog farm,” she said.
Now that the kids are older, they work on the farm. It is their summer job and also as school activities permit. It’s just part of the lifestyle, sometimes it is fun and other times it is a job that has to get done together as a family.
When asked if they wanted to stay with the farm, two said they would. Both Jakob and Zach expressed their desire to stay with the farm. Larissa wants to stay in agriculture, but Garret is less inclined to return to the farm.
In their over 20 years of hog farming experience, Jay and Larell have had to battle through disease, market crashes, and the changes in technology to the business. The perseverance shown by them and their kids demonstrates their will to continue even when things get tough.