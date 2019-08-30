There are many things that are quite disturbing to think about.
Starving children, sick people who can’t afford medications, nuclear warfare — these are all things that immediately come to mind.
On a less dire level, though, there are those things that fall into the “ick” category.
“Ick” as in icky. Things that don’t generally rise to a life-threatening stage but are so unsettling that sometimes we don’t really want to think about them.
But we do anyway. We can’t help ourselves.
For example, before you try on a hat in the store, do you wonder who tried it on before you? Do you wonder what that person’s hair looked like? Was it washed? Did it have lice?
And have you ever gone to an amusement park and been ready to enter a roller coaster car when you notice that the seat is wet? Naturally, the person who rode in that car before you could have been on a water ride before that. But what if the person had not been on a water ride before that?
What if the seat was wet because the person was overly frightened by all of those hairpin turns and upside-down maneuvers?
Arguably, though, the ickiest thing of all involves food tampering.
We may go to an airport and touch every germ-ridden surface and then eat a bag of gummy candies or bite our fingernails without washing our hands first, but we definitely don’t want to think about anyone deliberately and surreptitiously adding germs to our food.
And, yet, lately we have been forced to do just that.
About two months ago, a Texas teenager’s prank went viral: she was videotaped licking a tub of ice cream from a store freezer and then putting it back in the freezer.
This was followed by an incident in Texas of someone spitting into a bottle of iced tea and putting it back on the shelf and another incident of ice cream licking, this time in Louisiana.
I count myself among the many people who are grossed out — not only by these particular incidents but by the idea that any one of us could buy a tub of ice cream or a bottled beverage that has been, unbeknownst to us, deliberately contaminated by someone else.
Not long after the first ice cream incident, a U.S. Foods survey was released that found over one-quarter of food delivery people snitch some of the food that they deliver.
Surprised? Think it can’t happen? I imagine that most people would notice a missing slice of pizza, but what about a couple of onion rings? The theft itself is certainly disturbing, but even more disturbing is the idea that other people are putting their hands in your food.
(This is a great time to celebrate the fact that many of us in the Daily News reading area are too remote to get food delivery.)
The survey found that 85% of respondents are all for restaurants incorporating tamper-evident packaging on their delivered food. I don’t see how the restaurant industry can avoid this measure.
Although there are numerous food products with seals — and some individual food products with numerous seals — there are still some foods that are vulnerable. And if a food is vulnerable to tampering, then that company is vulnerable to consumer backlash against the potential ick factor.
That’s my food for thought for today. Please be considerate and don’t spit on it.
