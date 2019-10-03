MADISON — For the first time in five years, residents in Norfolk will have a consolidated levy over $2 when they pay their property taxes for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Based on the official consolidated levies that were established Tuesday by the Madison County board of commissioners, Norfolk’s levy joined Tilden’s levy at over $2, although all six communities in the county saw modest levy increases.
Tilden, which has the highest levy in the county, had the smallest increase in the county, up about .6 of 1 cent from last year. Newman Grove and Madison had the highest levy increases at 14.2 cents and 13.8 cents, respectively, over last year.
The county commissioners — meeting as a board of equalization — officially adopted the overall property tax levies for the 2019-20 fiscal year for all political subdivisions in the county this week.
The increased levies came about primarily because the overall valuation of Madison County fell for the first time since 1997. In previous years, many communities including Norfolk saw steady or slight declines as property valuations — the other significant factor that determines overall property tax bills — had been increasing.
This time, many ag land valuations decreased in Madison County, while many commercial and residential valuations increased. Overall, the county’s certified property valuation was $4,063,031,583. That’s a slight decline of $6.5 million from the previous year and the first time valuation declined in Madison County since 1997.
Norfolk’s city levy consists of the municipal levy (25.55 cents), airport authority (3.96 cents) and Norfolk sanitary district (.014 cents). Norfolk’s total municipal levy is 30.99 cents.
Norfolk also has a downtown parking district that has levying authority. Property owners in the downtown pay an additional 35 cents per $100 of valuation.
School district property tax needs also play a big part of any property owner’s tax bill.
The school district levies in the county provided good news for most of the counties as they declined in four of the six districts. School district levies are as follows, with last year’s levy in parentheses:
Battle Creek — 84.92 cents (80.45 cents); Madison — 87.28 cents (84.78 cents); Meadow Grove — 78.38 cents (80.37 cents); Newman Grove — 45.0 cents (46.10 cents); Norfolk — $1.1735 ($1.1766); Tilden — 78.28 cents (80.37 cents).
The miscellaneous levies, which Norfolk and other municipalities in the county also must pay, were almost unchanged or up slightly. They are as follows:
ESU 8 — 1.325 cents; Lower Elkhorn NRD — 2.37 cents; Ag Society — 1.16 cents; Northeast Community College — 9.5 cents; and Railroad Transportation District — 0.008 cents.
Some areas also pay a rural fire district levy, which is 3.5 cents.
Here are the new consolidated property tax levies for communities in Madison County per $100 of assessed property valuation and how they compare with levies from previous fiscal years.
Year Battle Creek Meadow Grove Newman Grove
2019-20 $1.8299 $1.9948 $1.5429
2018-19 $1.7314 $1.9889 $1.4009
2017-18 $1.7510 $1.9770 $1.3323
2016-17 $1.8158 $1.9757 $1.2854
2015-16 $1.8079 $1.8811 $1.3588
2014-15 $1.8868 $1.9660 $1.4460
2013-14 $2.1199 $2.1084 $1.6574
2012-13 $2.2395 $2.1758 $1.7770
Year Madison Norfolk Tilden
2019-20 $1.8535 $2.0141* $2.1013
2018-19 $1.7155 $1.9650 $2.0948
2017-18 $1.7367 $1.9687 $2.0920
2016-17 $1.7578 $1.9740 $2.1346
2015-16 $1.7527 $1.9790 $2.1115
2014-15 $1.9182 $2.0127 $2.1386
2013-14 $2.0950 $2.0699 $2.3839
2012-13 $2.1266 $2.1172 $2.4926
*Note: Downtown Norfolk property owners pay an additional 35 cents per $100 of valuation.