MADISON — The man prosecutors say was at the center of a theft ring was sentenced to prison Friday morning in district court here.
Xguery Vixamar, 25, of Coral Springs, Florida, was one of multiple people who attended Wayne State College in 2018 and took part in fraudulent activities at First National Bank in Norfolk.
He was originally charged with theft by deception, conspiracy to commit theft by receiving stolen property and three counts of tampering with a witness.
Vixamar later pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in exchange for all other charges being dropped and for the state to make no recommendation on the length of sentence.
In court Friday, Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said that while this case is unique in relation to the numerous thefts and police reports, “There is one common theme — all of the co-defendants identified Mr. Vixamar as running the show.”
Kiernan said Vixamar recruited his fellow Wayne State College students to defraud a bank, culminating in a nearly $15,000 loss.
Vixamar's takeaway only amounted to about $4,000 though, Kiernan said.
According to court records, the thefts took place from February through April of 2018.
Multiple co-defendants told law enforcement that Vixamar offered them money to open a bank account. Once the account holders had debit cards delivered, fraudulent checks were mobile deposited into the accounts.
Vixamar would then seize the account holder’s card and remove money from the accounts through ATMs, have the account holder remove money directly from a bank teller or go to Wal-Mart to remove money through various means from the store.
“All these events are bad enough, but (Vixamar’s) actions didn’t end there. Two co-defendants admitted to consulting with Mr. Vixamar after the case started. One said Mr. Vixamar told him to keep his mouth shut ... another said Mr. Vixamar said to block the investigator’s number on his phone,” Kiernan said.
While each of the co-defendants did make their own decisions, Vixamar’s actions involved them in a scheme they otherwise would have had no part in, Kiernan said.
“Now there are half a dozen young people with criminal records. ... They were followers, not leaders in this case. The state can’t, in good conscious, recommend probation. Mr. Vixamar was the leader, and as such, should be held to a higher standard and the penalty should be incarceration.”
Vixamar’s attorney, Ryan Stover, said his client has made every effort to take accountability for his actions.
“He’s acknowledged the wrongfulness of his actions, he understands the wrongfulness of his actions and he is doing what he can to make things right with the bank and the state,” Stover said.
Vixamar came to court with $500 in cash in order to begin paying off the restitution immediately, and Stover said he believed his client would be successful with a term of probation.
The pre-sentence investigation shows Vixamar scores high for employment and education, he said.
“He’s been a student all of his adult life. It’s what brought him to Nebraska in the first place, was a football scholarship to Wayne State. It didn’t work out due to this case, but he’s back in Florida and going to college there now,” Stover said.
He said Vixamar is trying to make amends and asked that his client be treated like his co-defendants in terms of sentencings.
Those co-defendants who have been sentenced have either received fines and restitution or restitution and probation, some with a waivable jail sentence.
“They were all involved in this together. They all knew, and nobody is innocent in this case,” Stover said.
When Vixamar was given a chance to address the court, he apologized.
“I’m sorry for what I’ve caused. I didn’t mean to harm anybody,” he said.
Judge Mark Johnson said the court was convinced Vixamar absolutely knew the scheme was illegal.
“And you attempted to keep yourself from illegality by placing these people between you and the (crimes). ... It would be their names on the accounts, on the only deposited and cash withdrawn, but you would receive that cash,” Johnson said.
“This was essentially a sophisticated con game where Mr. Vixamar was at the center of a wheel and these individuals involved were the spokes.”
While Johnson did acknowledge Vixamar had essentially no criminal history, he said the defendant left a wake of victims.
“You were the primer, you were the instigator and judgment will be entered accordingly,” Johnson said.
He then sentenced Vixamar to 1-4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for one day served. Vixamar must serve at least six months, less one day, before he is first eligible for parole. He must serve two years, less one day, before his mandatory release.
Vixamar was also ordered to pay $3,940 in restitution as well as court costs.
Johnson also sentenced others on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
Pacey A. Nicklen, 21, Lincoln, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, shoplifting — third offense, 24 months of SSAS probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 12 days served to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived, 120 days of GPS monitoring, costs.
Dustin D. Balsley, 39, Clarkson, attempted possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, false reporting, $100 fine, 24 months of probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 26 days served to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Richard C. Domsch, 44, 1220 Prospect Ave., possession of methamphetamine, 24 months of probation, 90 days in jail with credit for seven days served to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived, 9 p.m. curfew for six months, costs.
Driving under the influence
Michael J. Tosh, 32, 108 Elm Ave., driving under the influence — third offense, $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail with credit for four days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Probation violation
Cheryle Caudell, 47, Hadar, probation violations on two prior charges of possession of methamphetamine, probation continued with six months added, costs.