West Point-Beemer played to a runner-up finish to Columbus Scotus in the Class C-2 district in Oakland on Tuesday but still has plenty of firepower to compete in the Class C state girls golf meet at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte next week.
“We’re really kind of young, but we have enough talent to get some things done out there,” WP-B coach Keith Eriksen said. “We have four sophomores and a junior on this year’s team and some girls who could medal.”
Top on the list is sophomore Brook Diekemper, who was the medalist at Oakland and finished in a tie for fifth at last year’s state meet at the same venue.
“Last year was great for experience and I felt like I did just fine,” Diekemper said. “This year, I want to help the team get as far as we can get and try to bring home another medal.”
Diekemper and the Cadets will have some assistance as former WP-B standout Lacie Fox will be playing a practice round with Diekemper and the Cadets on Sunday before the opening of the meet in North Platte.
“It is great that Lacie will come back and help us at state,” Eriksen said. “She has been so helpful in keeping our program going and paying it forward.”
Fox, a two-time state individual champion who plays for the Univeristy of Nebraska at Kearney on the golf team, has offered to show the Cadets the ropes in North Platte, where she won her titles.
And Eriksen likes Lake Maloney regardless of the distance from home.
“Lake Maloney is a bit shorter course than we played at districts, which is just fine,” Eriksen said. “There is a style of play there that is different than what we have done all year, but Lacie should be able to explain to all of the girls how to do just what we need to compete.”
Eriksen also credits the Cadets’ home course with preparing them for state.
“Indian Trails is a fantastic place to practice and play golf,” he said. “One of our mantras is if you can putt at Indian Trails, you can putt anywhere.”
WP-B has never finished higher than seventh at the state tournament and Eriksen has set that as the benchmark for this year’s team.
“We could go out there and play great and maybe get higher,” he said. “But we are pretty young and figuring out how to play in big meets — we’ll see what happens.”
Another area member who will probably make her presence known is Albion Boone Central junior, Abby Brodersen.
Brodersen, the runner-up in the Class C-2 district at Oakland, has plenty of state experience and again, experience in North Platte.
“I was disappointed a little about districts,” Brodersen said. “But I’ll get everything headed toward state next week.”
Brodersen tied for 12th at last year’s state tournament and feels ready to move forward. She also placed 23rd in the 2017 tournament as a freshman.
“I plan on going down there and making the most of this opportunity,” she said.
One advantage of Brodersen’s qualification for state is it extends the long career of Boone Central coach Dennis Walters.
Walters, who has been the head of the girls’ golf program for over 40 years and a couple of state titles, looks forward to his last state meet but also knows he will miss the time with the kids.
“Coaching has been one of the best things I decided to do professionally,” Walters said. “I think Abby will be just fine out there and I will be honored to go with her and help her get as far as she can get before her senior season.”
Oakland-Craig will also compete at North Platte as the Knights finished third in the C-2 tournament on their home course.
Edie Anderson placed fifth individually, but the entire team is headed for state after the third-place finish.
Valentine is headed down Highway 83 for a couple of hours to play at state.
The Badgers finished 10 strokes behind Mitchell in the C-5 and over 100 strokes better than third-place Gordon-Rushville.
“We played at a tough, tough course for districts, but we are very young,” Valentine coach Devin Muirhead said. “We have some experience to help, but we feel around the top half of the 15 teams would be realistic for us.”
Ramsey Ravenscroft, who finished just out of the medals at last year’s state meet, leads the way for the Heart City and looks to move up at this year’s meet.
“If she plays her golf and doesn’t worry about what’s going on around her, she should be fine,” Muirhead said. “She has the talent.”