A single bobber can change your life.
You wouldn’t think that such a simple thing can make much of a difference in the course of a person’s life — and yet it can.
I had gone fishing a handful of times as a kid with my older brothers but never really caught the bug. However, during my last few months in college, I started to get back in touch with the outdoor world. I’ll be honest, a big part of that was because of a boy.
From the minute I met Led, I learned that he was a fisherman. The first photo he showed me was one of him posing with a paddlefish he’d caught snagging on the Missouri River.
Only a few weeks after we started our friendship, he presented me with my first fishing pole. Some girls might not get excited about rods and reels, but I was eager to put it to use. The pole had a simple, closed reel and came with a tiny tackle box with a small bobber and some hooks.
Shortly thereafter on a sunny April afternoon, we met at Maskenthine Lake near Stanton for our first fishing adventure. When we got to the lake shore, he pulled out a massive tackle box and set to the task of setting up my pole.
Initially, I was a little rusty at trying to cast, but after a couple of tries, my movements became more fluid. I made a comment about how casting was the fun part and waiting for the fish to bite was not. So he tied a different lure to his line and showed me how to cast a spinnerbait.
Before meeting him, terms like spinners, cranks and jigs were not in my vocabulary. He explained that certain fish species are attracted to the movement of a spinning lure and by reeling quickly, you can get a fish to take the bait.
His pole had an open reel, which took a bit more finesse to cast, so after a couple of tries, I returned to my own. After watching over my shoulder for a time, he suddenly decided that I needed to reel up and change out my tackle. Shrugging, I did as he asked and watched as he fumbled through the compartments in his oversized tackle box. He slid on a new bobber and put fresh bait on the hook before handing it back.
As soon as my line hit the water, he told me that my bobber was messed up and I needed to bring it back to shore. I was confused at this point, but I soon figured out what he meant.
Taking the bobber in my hand, I noticed words written in big, block letters: Will you be my girlfriend? That pretty much sealed our fate.
Looking back, so much has changed since that sunny spring day. That fisherman and I eventually got married. I am now the owner of an open-reel Pflueger rod — a wedding gift from Led. I wouldn’t say I’ve mastered the art of throwing spinners, but I’ve used the technique to catch a number of bass over the years.
However, the one thing that hasn’t changed is that fishing continues to bring us together. That bobber has since been retired, but it indeed set us on a journey that changed our lives.