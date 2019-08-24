Excitement. Nervous jitters. That difficult-to-define sense of bittersweetness.
The first day of preschool brings with it the whole spectrum of emotions. And this school year at Norfolk’s Little Panthers Preschool, these feelings were amplified by a new facility.
For principal Melissa Jantz, the first day of school on Thursday marked the culmination of a goal that many have worked on for years — to have a dedicated early childhood facility in the Norfolk Public Schools district.
“I’m overwhelmed that we’re here today,” she said on the first day, “to think that a couple of years ago, it was kind of a dream in our head that maybe we could have our own facility, and to see we’re standing in front of a facility that had hundreds of children standing outside, excited to come in for preschool.
“It’s kind of a whirlwind.”
The new building has 10 classrooms, eight for 4-year-olds and two for 3-year-olds. This year there are 215 students enrolled.
In 2017, district administrators bought the property at the intersection of Norfolk Avenue and 25th Street. The property had been home to Our Savior Lutheran Church, which moved to 2420 W. Omaha Ave.
Renovation began in September 2018 and the school opened its doors in time for the start of this school year. Preparing the building took numerous school board meeting asks over the summer for equipment like interactive flat panels, as well as sanitation and food needs — the new building has a production kitchen.
It also required hiring new staff and “hundreds of hours” to get classrooms ready for kids to learn, Jantz said. In January, board members approved the hiring of 18 staff members for the new preschool, bringing the number of staff there to 58.
Preschool teacher Heather Todd said she had some late nights getting her classroom ready for 4-year-old students.
“We couldn’t be in here until a couple weeks before opening day,” she said. “We were all in here right away first day, preparing the room to make the rooms appealing to kids.”
The building provides support for special education, speech language pathology, occupational therapy and physical therapy, as well as early childhood education initiatives Sixpence and the Birth to 5 program.
Todd said she’s looking forward to being under one roof after being with the district preschool program since 2007. Until this year, it shared a space with Lincoln Montessori Elementary.
“It’s amazing being in this new building with all preschoolers,” she said. “... We’ve been at other schools before, so it’s nice to have a place where we can provide a dedicated space for educational opportunities.”
The older students have a full day of classes while younger students attend a half-day, and there are no classes on Wednesdays because five days a week tends to overwhelm preschoolers, Todd said.
While most of the facilities are complete, the playground is still unfinished because of delays from flooding. Work on it will resume in mid-September, Jantz said, and it should be ready to use by the beginning of October.
Until then, students will be able to use the indoor gym, and maintenance staff is working on putting up secure fencing to provide students with a way to be outside and do activities like riding tricycles.
“We’re grateful that we have a gym. They have a place they can run, throw balls, get some of that energy burnt off so they’re ready to go back to the classroom and learn through play,” she said. “We’ll be fine until it gets done, but we’re excited for it to be done so kids can have that playground piece to enjoy too.”
All the work from staff and administrators is paying off as Little Panthers Preschool serves 75 more students than last year’s enrollment of 140, according to a school board meeting report from Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, district superintendent.
The new facility also is positioned to accommodate more, with three classrooms ready to grow into and a capacity of 260 students. The preschool has a waiting list of about 35 3-year-olds and 10 4-year-olds, although it fluctuates regularly, Jantz said.
“The fact that we’re full and have a waiting list, I’m excited about that and that gives us a goal moving forward to know whether we need to continue adding classes or not,” she said.
For students and parents who started classes this year, Thursday was a momentous day. Amy Fisher, mother of 3-year-old Alexander and 4-year-old Aurora, said she had “all the feelings” as she dropped off her daughter in the morning.
“(Aurora) was ready, I don’t know if Mom was ready. And (Alexander) does the afternoons so I have to go through this again,” Amy Fisher said Thursday morning. “They aren’t naturally clingy, they have good temperaments … I think they’re going to do a good job and ready to be a part of the process.”
She said while there are still details to work out, she’s impressed by the teachers and facilities, and her kids are ready to dive in.
“It’ll be nice that they’ll have the gym for the really cool days, an option outside the classroom. They (also) give them breakfast and lunch, which is nice,” she said. “The (kids) were both really excited. They kept wanting to come early.”
Another new student was Jantz’s daughter Quinley, who started 3-year-old morning classes.
“I’m a Little Panthers mom as well so that’s super exciting,” Jantz said. “I was trying to balance principal first day, mom first day, so it’s like, ‘Yes, we can do this, we can balance it all.’ ”
This shift is a learning curve for all of them, Jantz said, but she’s thrilled with all the new changes.
“We’re in the same building but I have to kind of be a mom to 215 kids and she’s included in that 215,” she said. “When I’m in the building, they’re all my kids.”