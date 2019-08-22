The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied a letter of intent by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District to fund a project that included the pre-design of the Battle Creek dam site.
Mike Sousek, NRD general manager, said at Thursday night’s meeting that somewhere between 250-300 applications were received by FEMA, and only 12 were funded.
Also included in the NRD’s project proposal was a storm shelter at Maskenthine Lake.
Sousek said the City of Battle Creek has been working with JEO Consulting Group over the years in response to flood control options.
Battle Creek City Council member Eric Kraft said he was asked at a recent NRD meeting what Battle Creek has done to help itself before asking the NRD for funding assistance.
Kraft presented several slides to the board, put together by JEO, to show how money has been spent and how water has been mitigated through the city’s efforts.
He told the board a lot of work has been done on the east drainage area. Drainage projects outside the city limits have been worked on, as well as cleaning out the creek channel, he said.
“We pulled out what we could with a city payloader, then we hired somebody to come out and clean the creek out,” Kraft said.
Inside the city limits, Battle Creek spent $83,000 on intersection projects to improve drainage. Drainage studies with JEO and the NRD cost the city $90,000, Kraft said.
In total, $455,000 was spent on construction, and Battle Creek committed to contribute $3 million to the dam flood project south of town, which would include a 1,200-acre pool.
“The money we spent has been well spent I think,” Kraft said.
He told the board that 750 acres of water have been fixed, “and I think it moves pretty expediently through town.”
“There’s no way we can do this on our own,” Kraft said.
NRD board member Scott Clausen asked why Battle Creek doesn’t have a storm sewer, and Kraft answered that there is a “little bit of a storm sewer” in town.
Lalit Jha, vice president for water resources at JEO Consulting Group, said he would try to clarify the issue of water coming from Battle Creek as opposed to water running through the city.
“No storm sewer or culverts could manage (a 100-year flood). That is intended for interior local flooding. ... We’re talking about a huge difference coming through town in the flow,” he said.
Besides the motion at May’s meeting to file the letter of intent with FEMA, another was also passed to attempt to secure funding for the flood control dam project in Battle Creek.
That motion directed Sousek to contract with consulting firms (at a cost not to exceed $40,000) to prepare necessary documentation and complete a grant application to the state of Nebraska Water Sustainability Fund in the amount of $36 million for a lake project near Battle Creek.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol and Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen and Aaron Zimmerman.
Board members absent: None
Meeting lasted: 2 hours, 57 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, about 20 members of the public and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS
- The board approved the minutes of the July 25, 2019, board meeting.
- The board approved the income and expenses for the NRD, for the Logan East Rural Water System and for the Wau-Col Regional Water System.
- The board approved the minutes from the Logan East Advisory Committee meeting.
- The board approved a motion to authorize the general manager to sign a contract with JEO Consulting Group in the amount not to exceed $200,000 to complete Phase 2A hydrogeologic framework project for the NRD groundwater model.
- The board approved a motion to authorize an additional 2 acre-inches per acre for any irrigation well subject to an annual groundwater allocation in an NRD quantity management subarea.
- The board approved a motion to ratify the submission of a resolution to allow general obligation bonds for NRD flood control, water quality and quantity projects. The resolution is intended to begin discussion at the NARD fall conference with all NRDs providing input into a draft bill for legislative consideration.
- The board denied a motion to approve an additional 1% increase in restricted funds authority for fiscal year 2020.
- The board approved a motion to advertise and present the proposed fiscal year 2020 budget and long-range plan at a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
- The board approved a motion to approve the existing score sheets for the hydrologically connected — or non-10/50 area — in the NRD and to re-authorize the use of NRD conditions for approval policy for new wells constructed under approved variances for the upcoming standard variance sign-up.
- The board approved a motion to allow 450 acre-feet of new stream water depletions for new groundwater irrigation development in the hydrologically connected — or 10/50 area —in the NRD under the district’s variance process for the upcoming sign-up period. It also allows up to 2,500 acres of new groundwater irrigation development in the non-hydrologically connected — or non-10/50 area. As a condition, a minimum soil score of 90 must be met in the soil conservation category for any standard variance application to be considered for approval. Geographic portions of the district that are eligible to be considered for standard variances are areas that fall within the top three categories of the classification map entitled “Using a Score of 500 and Greater.” Also excluded from consideration for the sign-up period will be any parcel of land located in any quantity management subarea or Phase 3 area. In addition, the motion authorizes staff to advertise and prepare application materials for a sign-up period which would extend from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 for the receipt for standard variance requests.
OTHER ITEMS OF BUSINESS
- Monthly reports were given, including Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Natural Resources Conservation Service, RC&D, as well as an administrative report and reports on income and expenses — and a conservation cost-share update — from the finance subcommittee.