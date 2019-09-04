Favorite childhood book sequels written by James Bond creator

As I’ve done for the past few years, I attended the Rescue Mission’s book sale at the Sunset Plaza. I always buy books there, naturally, but this year I left with a little, old book that made me especially happy. It was “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” by Ian Fleming.
The copyright of the book is 1964, but the movie version, which was my very favorite movie as a child, came out the year I was born, 1968 – thus, my excitement at finding this book mere weeks before my birthday.
Since it was Fleming’s only children’s book, it’s a fast read, and I consumed most of it in one sitting.
I probably shouldn’t have been surprised that the original book version was quite different from the movie because that happens with many stories. But since I’ve adored the movie for so many years, I was a bit disappointed at just how far apart the two versions are.
However, the wonderful car is still the star of the book, and she is devoted to her odd owner, Caractacus Pott, just as she is in the movie.
Sadly, Fleming passed away the same year that this, his final book, was published. But another writer named Frank Cottrell Boyce has written three official sequels, according to information I found on Fleming’s official website — ianfleming.com. So, I will keep an eye out for those books now.
Fleming is best known for being the creator of James Bond, a British spy who uses unique gadgets in all the stories as well as the movies based upon those stories.
It’s no surprise, then, that the man who invented James Bond would also imbue Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang with gadgets and special abilities.
Chitty can fly, cross bodies of water like a boat, track people, and do other amazing things. Essentially, she’s a magical car that Pott saved from the scrap heap, and she rewards him and his family for that through her devotion to them and her protection of them when they encounter a group of gangsters. Naturally, there must be bad guys in a Fleming book!
Until I found this book and did a little bit of research on it, I hadn’t noticed that the creator of my favorite flying car from my childhood was also the same man who had created the spy I’ve watched in movie after movie. Now that I know this, it makes perfect sense and should have been more obvious to me earlier.
Perhaps more interesting, though, is that Fleming based Chitty on an actual racing car “built in 1920 by Count Zborowski on his estate near Canterbury, England.”
My favorite quote from the book is also one used often on Fleming’s official website: “Never say ‘no’ to adventures. Always say ‘yes,’ otherwise you’ll lead a very dull life.”
It’s that thrill of trying new things and visiting new places that I’ve long built my own life upon, and I think that’s what I loved so much about the movie as a child and now about the book that finally found its way to me.
I look forward to the reading treasures I’ll discover at the next Rescue Mission book sale.
