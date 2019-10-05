Hartington - A couple of 3-1 teams got together for a football game here at the Hartington Community Athletic Complex, but this game might have implications for Thanksgiving dinner.
Corey and Dave Uldrich matched up as coaches on both sides of the field and as close as the two coaches are – the game may have been closer.
It took a comeback from Dave Uldrich’s Allen Eagles to turn away his son’s team 34-28 in overtime here Friday night.
“I was so happy for my team when we scored in overtime and then I looked across the field and saw Corey’s head drop,” Dave Uldrich said. “He knows how the world of coaching works, but he’s still my son.”
Neither Uldrich could argue about the game, it portrayed all that is good about high school football.
Hartington-Newcastle was up 22-20 heading into the final quarter after Corey called a timeout early in the frame to set up a 27-yard touchdown play from Shaye Morten to Kobe Heitman.
After a failed conversion pass, the Wildcats were up 22-20.
“They just never gave up and kept coming at us,” Corey Uldrich said. “But I knew they would and we knew they would.”
It took the Eagles about four minutes, but they came right back.
Allen got the ball with 9:28 left in the contest and took off on a four-minute drive to regain the lead.
“We figured out what they were doing in the line at halftime to keep us from running the ball,” Dave Uldrich said. “When our adjustment started working I thought we would be in pretty good shape.”
After Kobe Kumm returned the kickoff from the H-N touchdown to the Wildcat 36, the Eagles marched down the field to score on an Anthony Isom run and an Isom conversion to go up, 28-22.
Hartington-Newcastle responded with a drive off the ensuing kickoff.
The Wildcats got the ball with 5:29 left on the clock and started at their own 25.
“I knew they would come back and answer what we had done,” Dave Uldrich said. “Corey knows what he’s doing.”
With a little over a minute left, 1:15 to be exact, Morten hit Heitman from four yards away to tie the score.
Corey Uldrich called timeout to setup a conversion play to hopefully end the game.
Morten saw Sam Harms in the end zone and fired the ball to put the Wildcats back on top, but the Eagle defense was equal to the task and batted the ball away to leave the score deadlocked.
Another strong return by Kumm seemed to put the Eagles in business but a three and out gave the ball back to the Wildcats with 11.1 seconds left.
After an incomplete pass, Morten hit Harms who pitched the ball to Heitman from the H-N 16, but 27 yards later, Allen tackled Heitman to end regulation.
“I knew Corey had something up his sleeve and I just told our guys to stay back and tackle the ball,” Dave Uldrich said. “We did and headed into overtime.”
Hartington-Newcastle got the ball first in the extra session and gained a yard on first down.
An incomplete pass followed and Allen broke up a pass while the Wildcats were called for holding.
Dave Uldrich accepted the penalty, pushing H-N back to the 27 for a third and goal.
Heitman gained five yards to the 22 on third down before the Allen defense stymied a third-down pass play.
The Eagles took their overtime possession and use a couple of runs from Isom to get in the end zone and win the game to move to 4-1.
“I know my dad felt bad for beating us, but I really don’t know how bad that can be,” Corey Uldrich said. “I would have liked to feel bad about beating him – we’re both coaches and we know what we have to do. Family or not.”
“We really showed our resiliency,” Dave Uldrich said. “I love my guys and I love my son – we know how it all works and I couldn’t be more proud of my team or Corey.”
A (4-1) 8 6 14 0 6 – 34
H-N (3-2) 0 16 0 12 0 – 28
FIRST QUARTER
A: Anthony Isom 47 run, Ryan Anderson pass from Lukas Oswald, 10:20.
SECOND QUARTER
H-N: Kobe Heitman 10 run, Heitman pass from Shaye Morten, 7:22.
H-N: Sam Harms 13 pass from Morten, Heitman run, 6:27.
THIRD QUARTER
A: Ty Krommenhoek 13 pass from Oswald, pass failed, 6:26.
FOURTH QUARTER
A: Steven Cooks 6 pass from Oswald, pass failed, 11:29.
H-N: Heitman 27 pass from Morten, pass failed, 9:30.
A: Isom 1 run, Isom run, 5:39.
H-N: Heitman 4 pass from Morten, pass failed, 1:15.
OVERTIME
A: Isom 4 run.