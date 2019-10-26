HUMPHREY — For more than 45 minutes, Class D No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis and No. 6 Plainview played to nearly a draw.
But the Flyers soared to a 24-0 lead less than three minutes into the game, and it gave St. Francis all the cushion it needed for a 54-26 victory Friday night at the Ed Foltz Sports Complex.
“I knew the kids were ready to play,” St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “It was nice to score on special teams, to score on defense, and to score on offense obviously. It was a good start to the game, for sure.”
There was a touchdown on the opening kickoff, a touchdown run after the Flyers forced a three-and-out defensively, and a fumble return for a touchdown. That turned out to be just what St. Francis needed to decide the Class D2-4 district championship between a pair of undefeated teams which are all but assured of home games in the first round of the state playoffs. Pairings were to be announced Saturday.
For both teams, it was the kind of tuneup they needed prior to the playoffs, but for different reasons.
“It helps big-time, playing four full quarters and just getting that extra challenge all the way through,” Plainview coach Kyle Schmidt said. “It really tells us where we are, and it really gives us things that we can work on and things we want to clean up if we want to take that next step.”
Despite the win, Kessler was blunt in how part of the game went for his team.
“We made some mistakes with our blocking, our play calls, people running the wrong way, we gave up a fake punt, got beat over the top … I don't know how much time you've got, we made a lot of mistakes,” Kessler said. “They made us make some mistakes, but we've got to be a lot better, a lot sharper mentally if we want to continue very far into the playoffs.”
It all started with the opening kickoff, when preseason Super Six athlete Trevor Pfeifer weaved through the Plainview coverage for a 73-yard touchdown.
The Pirates gained two yards on their first possession, and the Flyers needed just six plays to drive 60 yards, with senior Taylor Wemhoff racing the final 35 yards for a score.
Wemhoff was the game's leading rusher with 32 carries, 187 yards and three touchdowns. He spearheaded a tough St. Francis ground attack that churned out 307 yards on 51 carries, which helped the Flyers outgain the Pirates 391-297.
On the next play from scrimmage, Pfeifer returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown and a 24-0 lead just 2 minutes, 50 seconds into the game.
“They gave us a ton of momentum to start the game,” Pfeifer said. “Then we had the scoop-and-score, and that gave us a lot more momentum.”
Thing is, Plainview didn't quit. Far from it, in fact.
The Pirates answered with a 53-yard touchdown drive, capped by a precise pass from Nate Christensen above the outstretched hands of a defender and on target for Jacob Hoffmann, who did the rest for a 20-yard touchdown. Christensen finished 20 of 32 passing for 188 yards with three touchdowns.
“They jumped on us early, and I talked to them about playing in big games and being in this position is something that's relatively new for our kids,” Schmidt said. “We were shell-shocked in the beginning, but they responded the way I wanted them to. They fought hard and got back into the game the way they're capable of.”
St. Francis answered with its own passing score. Pfeifer rolled out and heaved one deep to Landon Kush, who took it the remainder of the way for a 41-yard touchdown and a 32-6 lead less than nine minutes into the game.
From that point, each team scored one touchdown in each of the final three quarters.
“It's a great test,” Kessler said. “We've had a year where we've had a lot of success and had our way. Plainview certainly punched us back.
“I told coach Schmidt he's done a tremendous job. Last year, we handled them easily. This year, it looks like a different team on film with the success they've had. He deserves a ton of credit. His kids deserve a ton of credit for buying into what they're doing. They're the story of D2, and they're going to be a tough out in the playoffs.”
Plainview (7-1) 6 6 6 8— 26
St. Francis (8-0) 32 8 6 8— 54
FIRST QUARTER
HSF: Trevor Pfeifer 73 kickoff return (Taylor Wemhoff run), 11:49.
HSF: Wemhoff 35 run (Landon Kush pass from Tr. Pfeifer), 8:26.
HSF: Tr. Pfeifer 23 fumble return (Austin Leifeld pass from Tr. Pfeifer), 8:10.
PLA: Jacob Hoffmann 20 pass from Nate Christensen (PAT failed), 5:09.
HSF: Kush 41 pass from Tr. Pfeifer (Tanner Pfeifer run), 3:15.
SECOND QUARTER
PLA: Alizae Mejia 4 pass from Christensen (PAT failed), 11:55.
HSF: Wemhoff 6 run (Wemhoff run), 6:55.
THIRD QUARTER
PLA: Hoffmann 15 run (PAT failed), 9:37.
HSF: Tr. Pfeifer 5 run (PAT failed), 0:32.
FOURTH QUARTER
PLA: Mejia 27 pass from Christensen (Mejia pass from Christensen), 10:15.
HSF: Wemhoff 11 run (Kush pass from Ta. Pfeifer), 5:46.