RANDOLPH — When Peter Korth settled in Cedar County near Randolph back in 1923, little did he know he was creating a legacy that would last almost 100 years and probably more.
Korth’s grandson, Tim, has been farming on his own for 44 years but has actually lived on the Korth farming operation all his life.
“From little on, I was beside my dad, Paul, working on the farm,” Korth said. “He rented me the family farm and helped me get started.”
Korth said when his grandfather purchased his 240 acres of Nebraska farmland, it was bare ground and he eventually built up the structures on the farmplace and planted an orchard.
Today, Korth’s youngest brother, Brian, lives on the original homestead and rents the land from his father. Another brother, Doug, operates a commercial feedlot on his rented 80 acres of the homeplace.
But it doesn’t stop there.
Korth’s son, Travis, farms also with dad, Tim, and their operation stands alone from the other family members, although they do work together at times. Tim and son farm about 1,800 acres — some of it owned individually and some rented by the twosome.
They also operate a farrow-to-finish swine operation, farrowing 240 sows 13 times a year.
“So, yes, farming is a passion for me,” Korth said. “It’s all I’ve ever known and all I ever wanted to do.”
Korth remembers starting off renting his grandfather’s land and farming with an International M and a John Deere 4020. He did try working with cattle, but it seemed to him hogs were easier to work with. As a result, he started building his hog operation.
He laughs when he remembers hogs sold for 8 cents a pound and he kept raising them.
“I was tempted to get out, but my son wanted to keep farming and land was out of reach for buying so we stuck to livestock,” Korth said.
Farming in today’s world presents a whole different set of challenges from when Korth started.
“Physically it’s easier, but mentally, it’s a whole new world — a global world,” Korth said.
Farmers have to deal with the government and commodities. There’s GPS in the tractors, combines and sprayers.
The cost of a combine alone rivals the price of a home or more. As for himself, Korth tries to maintain the equipment as long as he can.
He has a trusted mechanic who inspects his machinery, keeping it operating as long as he can.
Thanks to a sneaky sister, Korth was totally surprised recently with the Randolph area Farmer of the Year award at the community fair barbecue.
One of the reasons he was recognized is his dedication to farming. He walked in a bean field last week, finding and pulling the dreaded marestail weed.
“Another thing we have to deal with is chemicals and in recent years, they don’t always kill the weeds because they are growing resistant,” Korth said. “Sometimes the only way is to pull them out by the roots.”
It was good exercise, but today’s farmer doesn’t have enough hours in a day to do that.
“There’s plenty of work, and my wife, Linda, used to work every day right next to me,” Korth said as he smiles and misses her after cancer took her life. “Someday I’ll retire, in 10 years or so. By then my grandsons will be out of college and old enough to take over.”
Travis is already showing his three young sons all the ropes, and Korth is already seeing a fifth generation of Korth farmers working — not waiting in the wings looking for a chance to dig in.
Keeping in mind today’s economy, the only way for a young man or woman to start in farming is to have an older farmer — father, uncle, retired neighbor — give them a hand up, Korth said, and he is ready to help future generations succeed.
“There’s no better life in the world than farming here in Nebraska in the middle of America,” Korth said. “And I live in a great community with wonderful people.”