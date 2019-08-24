Programmatic support is also a priority for administrators, who set a goal by fall 2023 to make sure all children are ready to enter kindergarten.
This is important because 52% of children in Madison County are at risk for school failure, according to First Five Nebraska, an organization that promotes early childhood education.
In addition, about 18% of students entering kindergarten at Norfolk Public Schools have had no experience with preschool at all, Jantz said in an interview with the Daily News last fall.
Three years ago, data the Norfolk Family Coalition compiled showed there were more than 200 children who needed child care in Norfolk, Jantz said. Since then, some programs have added child care slots, but there’s still a need.
It is accomplishing this goal through researched-based program development and community collaboration, such as its Power of Preschool group launched last fall to support early childhood education in Norfolk among both public and private educators.
Norfolk also joined the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation in the spring of this year, which is made up of six total communities, to participate in the National League of Cities. The coalition is assisting eight other cities across the nation through its institute for Youth, Education and Families.
The League of Cities has helped provide a cohort to share ideas and solutions to providing available and quality child care in Norfolk, Jantz said.
And the new facility exemplifies the district’s community-wide efforts to expand early childhood education by providing more space and resources for students, she said.
“I think it’s so impressive that we have a school district that saw this vision and believed in it enough to make it come to fruition,” she said, “and a community that supports this work to get them enrolled.”