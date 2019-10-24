BLOOMFIELD — Braden Eisenhauer tied an 8-man record with 56 carries in Bloomfield's 46-36 win over Hartington-Newcastle here Thursday.
And the Bees needed every single carry to lock up their third-consecutive undefeated regular season.
"He's a beast. He's a tough kid, and I told our guys we're not going to play a better runner," Hartington-Newcastle coach Corey Uldrich said. "We just struggled tackling that kid. He's got such good balance, and he's so smart. He can make so many plays."
Eisenhauer's 56th carry — a 1-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-goal play — prevented the Wildcats from getting a final crack at the upset as it gave the Bees a 46-36 lead with eight seconds remaining in the game. It also gave the senior quarterback 336 of Bloomfield's 406 rushing yards in the game.
But despite lopsided advantages in total yards (461-271) and first downs (27-9), Hartington-Newcastle hung with Bloomfield thanks to turnovers and big plays.
"We sustained drives, and we're fine with going three yards and a cloud of dust," Bloomfield coach Matt Kuchar said. "We didn't punt, we just gave it up to them on a couple turnovers."
After Eisenhauer helped the Bees carve a 14-0 lead with touchdown passes to Dade Davis and Tyson Sauser, the Wildcats were able to pull within 20-14 by halftime thanks to a pair of drive-ending Bloomfield fumbles, a 4-yard touchdown run from Kobe Heitman and the first of three one-play scoring drives in the game - this one a 43-yard touchdown pass from Shaye Morten to Jake Peitz with 2:15 left in the first half.
Bloomfield extended its lead to 28-14 on the first of four Eisenhauer touchdown runs in the second half before Morten's legs briefly put the Wildcats on top.
Morten followed Eisenhauer's run with a 71-yard touchdown on the next play and, a play after the Wildcats recovered Bloomfield's third fumble of the game, he scored from 61 yards to give Hartington-Newcastle a 30-28 lead with 2:45 left in the third quarter.
"We saw things that we thought we could take advantage of with our athleticism, but we knew their physicality was going to be equally tough to stop," Uldrich said. "It was a matter of figuring out how they were defending out motion and trying to take advantage of it, and Shaye ran the ball so well."
The teams then traded touchdowns - Eisenhauer scoring from two yards out for Bloomfield and Morten finding Peitz for an 8-yard touchdown for Hartington-Newcastle - before Bloomfield scored the final two touchdowns of the game while holding the ball for all but 55 seconds during the final 8 minutes, 39 seconds of the game.
The Bees took the lead for good at 40-36 when Eisenhauer beat the defense to the corner from a yard out at the 4:47 mark. After a three-and-out by the Wildcats set Bloomfield up at the Hartington-Newcastle 24-yard line with 4:00 left, the Bees managed to burn all but eight seconds off the clock to seal their 31st win in a row during regular-season play.
The last time Bloomfield lost a regular-season game was on Aug. 26, 2016 — a 36-22 setback to Wynot in the season-opener.
"They put a lot of work in during the offseason, and that's where it happens," Kuchar said. "The younger kids see the starters, and they're in the weight room. That's where it starts so we get big, strong and physical."
In addition to his rushing contributions, Eisenhauer was 3 of 6 for 55 yards and a pair of touchdowns passing the ball for Bloomfield (8-0).
"And he's got heart," Kuchar said. "He's the emotional leader of this team."
Cody Bruegman added 68 yards on eight carries- 49 coming on a second-quarter TD run.
Morten ran the ball 11 times for 164 yards and two scores while completing 6 of 17 passes for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Hartington-Newcastle. Peitz caught four passes for 75 yards.
The Wildcats (5-3) will join Bloomfield in the Class D2 playoffs Thursday, with official pairings set to be released by the NSAA on Saturday.
"I think our kids know we're close. It's just a matter of if we can make a few plays against a good team," Uldrich said. "Honestly, and let's hope I'm right, I think we're going to be a scary draw for somebody."
Hartington-Newcastle (5-3) 0 14 16 6 — 36
Bloomfield (8-0) 14 8 6 18 — 46
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
BLO: Dade Davis 25 pass from Braden Eisenhauer (Eisenhauer run), 9:50
BLO: Tyson Sauser 5 pass from Eisenhauer (pass failed), 1:40
SECOND QUARTER
H-N: Kobe Heitman 4 run (Sam Harms pass from Shaye Morten), 10:22
BLO: Cody Bruegman 49 run (pass failed), 2:25
H-N: Jake Peitz 43 pass from Morten (pass failed), 2:15
THIRD QUARTER
BLO: Eisenhauer 2 run (run failed), 5:45
H-N: Morten 71 run (Peitz pass from Morten), 5:26
H-N: Morten 61 run (Harms pass from Morten), 2:45
FOURTH QUARTER
BLO: Eisenhauer 2 run (pass failed), 11:16
H-N: Peitz 8 pass from Morten (pass failed), 8:35
BLO: Eisenhauer 1 run (run failed), 4:47
BLO: Eisenhauer 1 run (run failed), :08