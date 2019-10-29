The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is one step closer to its primary goal of the season--a trip to the state volleyball tournament.
After a three-set sweep of a “never say die” Stanton team in the C2-5 sub-district final, the 28-6 Eagles will wait to see who their opponent will be in the district championship game to be played on Saturday at a site to be determined.
Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt had described the Mustangs, a team the Eagles defeated 3-1 in the regular season finale just over a week ago, as a “tough” opponent, and in Tuesday night’s win all three sets were closer than the 25-19, 25-13, and 25-19 scores might suggest.
“They don’t quit; they keep coming at you,” Gebhardt said. “Even when we kind of got on them in that second set, they wouldn’t go away.”
Evidence of the Mustangs’ willingness to battle was on display in the first set after the Eagles had scored nine-straight points to turn a 5-4 lead into a 14-4 advantage with Rebecca Gebhardt’s three ace serves complementing the Lutheran High offense which, to that point in the set, was error-free while producing seven kills--including two from Gebhardt and three from Mia Furst.
But Stanton worked its way back into contention, following the lead of Kinley Pohlman (one kill and two blocks), Ellie Locke (two blocks), and Sylvia Cunningham (two blocks) to trail 17-16.
Moments later, the Eagles got hot once again, turning a 20-18 lead into the 25-19 first-set win by scoring five of the last six points on two blocks by Kendra Rosberg, an ace serve by Halle Berner, and two kills by Gebhardt--who used finesse on both, rather than power.
“I thought our block did a nice job tonight. From last week to this week, I think that made a big difference for us,” Gebhardt said. “We did a lot better job of blocking and sealing at the net.”
Lutheran High’s block and its ability to string together points was a factor in the second set as well.
Two-straight blocks by Mia Furst started a 7-3 run that turned a 7-all tie into a 15-12 Eagles lead. Then, following three Stanton errors, Lutheran High out-scored the Mustangs 10-1 to win the second game 25-13. Five of those points came from the Eagles’ Kendra Rosberg and Gebhardt, who started the run with kills before Berner added an ace, and Furst placed a pair of tips just inside the sideline.
After only holding two all-too-brief leads, both early in the second set, Stanton held the lead in the third set--which featured seven tie scores--at 15-14. But the Mustangs’ willingness to play hard and swing hard in a desperate come-back effort, finally turned into too many attack errors--seven total.
Those errors, combined with two blocks and two kills by Gebhardt, negated Stanton’s final five kills of the match, including three from Cunningham, as Lutheran High finished off the third set 25-19.
Coach Gebhardt cited the passing of the Eagles’ junior libero, Halle Berner, as a player who “played really well” against the Mustangs.
“Stanton was very good; they did a lot of good things, and they never quit,” Berner said. “But we really came together this week as a family and played together as a team.”
Berner also said the goal of qualifying for state has been in mind since the 12 underclassmen on Lutheran High’s team watched the Eagles participate three years ago.
“We haven’t been (at state) since our seniors were freshmen, so the core of our team has not been there before,” Gebhardt said. “We got to the district final last year when we were in D1, and got turned back--losing in five sets to Guardian Angels Central Catholic, after we’d beaten them twice during the season, a real heart-breaking loss--so it’s been a push all year that we want to go to the next step.”
C2-5 sub-district final
Lutheran High Northeast (28-6) defeats Stanton (17-15)
25-19, 25-13, 25-19