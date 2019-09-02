The torch of the annual Labor Day Classic was passed from a three-year champion who left to play college golf to a player who had recently completed his own collegiate career.
Ben DuBois of Norfolk opened the tournament with a 6-under par 66, dropped to 8-under heading into the back nine, and ended the two-day tournament Monday afternoon with a 7-under 137 at the Norfolk Country Club.
“I just started out pretty hot, and I didn't make too many bogeys,” DuBois said. “That's what helped me out here.”
DuBois said it was similar formula on day one.
“(On Sunday), I putted well and hit a lot of greens,” he said. “I didn't make any bogeys. That was the key. It's always a good round when there aren't any bogeys.”
DuBois, who played Division I golf at Gonzaga University before taking a job in Norfolk, ended the three-year reign of Luke Kluver as tournament champion. Kluver was in Kansas particpating in a University of Kansas team qualifier to decide which six Jayhawks would begin the season traveling to tournaments.
Adjusting to the world since college golf has included, well, more golf for DuBois.
“My bosses give me grief that I play too much golf,” he said. “I play a couple of rounds a week.”
Lance Morrow rode a 2-under par 70 on the opening day for a 143 to give the Norfolk native runner-up honors. He was three shots of another Norfolk native, Lance Lawson, whose 67 on the second day boosted Lawson into third place at 146. He was two shots ahead of Kluver's younger brother, Jake, who finished fourth with a 148.
“It's been fun to meet some guys who still want to play some competitive rounds,” DuBois said. “Getting out and playing with them is fun.”
THE ANNUAL Labor Day Classic dates to at least 1947 according to Norfolk Daily News records, and it is regarded as the longest continuously-held golf tournament in the state. This year, 49 golfers competed, which club general manager Gil Russell said is one of the event's lowest number of competitors.
“We're going to continue to grow it and try to market it,” Russell said. “We want to build the group of members who want to grow it.
“I've talked to a lot of guys who play in it who have played for the last 15-20 years in it.”
Labor Day Classic
Championship flight: Ben DuBois, 66-71—137; Lance Morrow, 70-73—143; Lance Lawson, 79-67—146; Jake Kluver, 77-71—148; David Pratt, 75-77—152; Vincent Martino, 76-76—152; Zach Sudbeck, 76-78—154; Tom Swalley, 73-82—155; Jason Jeschke, 80-75—155; John Canham, 76-80—156; Ross Gerber, 81-77—158; Dave Maggart, 79-80—159; Riley Knake, 82-78—160; Dale Savington, 83-81—164; Sam Gage, 89-80—169.
First flight: Shawn West, 78-77—155; Troy Schwanebeck, 77-79—156; Austin Hoffman, 78-78—156; Bill Folkerts, 76-81—157; David Speaks, 81-79—160; Brett Morrow, 82-82—164; Jeff Sawyer, 77-91—168; Bill Canham, 82-96—178.
Second flight: Wilson Long, 83-84—167; Wade Olson, 83-84—167; Randy Hagedorn, 86-84—170; Drew Pospisil, 85-86—171; Casey Knake, 86-86—172; Josh D'Ercole, 87-88—175; Brady Davis, 84-92—176; Les Johnson, 88-88—176.
Third flight: John Lund, 90-83—173; Bob Dudley, 91-82—173; Kent Patterson, 91-84—175; Joe Milone, 92-84—176; Tom Kreikemeier, 89-88—177; Glenn Schuetze, 90-88—178; Jim Albin, 94-94—188; Dale Savington Jr. 101-98—199.
Net flight: Mark Freudenburg, 69-75—144; Larry Jenkins, 75-74—149; Don Schmidt, 71-80—151; Rick Straub, 81-78—159; Chuck Kinzer, 77-83—160; Dan Baylor, 83-79—162; Zack Gangwer, 80-84—164; Mark Milone, 82-83–65; Mike D'Ercole, 83-86—169.