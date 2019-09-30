Dreaming of travel far from home

Amsterdam, Alaska, Norway, Hawaii, and, of course, I can’t forget about Chicago. All of these destinations are at the very top of my bucket list. My bucket list consists of me traveling. I want to travel the United States and different countries.
Traveling has always been something I have had an interest in. I’m not sure where I get the interest from because growing up, my family didn’t travel much. On rare occasions we would go to Branson, Missouri, but not very often. I have family in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, so our once-a-year trips to visit them have become our vacations. In my household it’s crazy busy all the time. We never have time for vacations, and I think that makes me want to travel even more.
Some of my friends and classmates travel all the time and they always talk about their experiences. Most of them take a family vacation during the summer. They go anywhere from the West Coast to the East Coast. My “vacation” during the summer consists of going to Hastings for state softball.
While in high school, it’s hard to take vacations. My parents have jobs and so do I. Between my sister and I, one of us has some type of sports activity every day. We are busy with some sort of activity all the time, not only during the summer, but the school year, too. Vacations are hard to take around my family’s difficult schedule.
When I get older, I want to travel. Personally, I think vacations are important to take. They give you a mental break and let you escape for a while. Vacations are stress free and everybody should take them once in a while.