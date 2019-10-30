PIERCE — There’s no place like home.
After more than seven months of being displaced by floodwater damage, residents and employees of Premier Estates of Pierce settled back into its facility Tuesday.
“We arrived yesterday around the noon hour,” said Chris Dale, director of nursing for Premier Estates of Pierce.
Employees and residents of the nursing facility were evacuated March 13 as waters of the nearby North Fork of the Elkhorn River rose to record levels.
Initially, 40 of the facility’s 42 residents were sheltered at the Pierce City Auditorium because floodwaters prevented their transfer to a facility in Norfolk. Two days later, they were brought to the building that housed Norfolk Care & Rehabilitation in Norfolk, which was closing.
Premier Estates of Pierce had operated out of the former Norfolk Care & Rehabilitation facility until this week. Dale said the residents adjusted well to the temporary location, and employees “stepped up to the plate” to provide the care residents needed.
But, she added, “We are more than happy to be back.”
Dale said the March flood had caused extensive damage to the Pierce facility. Floodwater as deep as 16 inches had filled the building in some spots. A lengthy restoration process was required to prepare the facility for its residents’ return.
“It does look like a brand new building,” she said.
Dale said the return to Pierce went smoothly. Some of the 42 residents who moved in on Tuesday first arrived at Premier Estates of Pierce while it was located in Norfolk, so the Pierce facility is completely new to those folks.
Dale added that employees also are glad to be back so they can focus on making the facility as “homelike for these residents as possible and to provide the care they need.”