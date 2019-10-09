OAKLAND – Brook Diekemper led West Point-Beemer on its way the Class C State Girls Golf Championships in North Platte next week.
Diekemper fired an 81 to take medalist honors and Cadets’ team total of 410 was good enough for second in the team race.
“I’m really happy for our team,” Diekemper said. “We all get to go out there together.”
A month ago, Diekemper had little idea she would be on top of the medal stand at district, much less on the course with her teammates.
Diekemper has only played in the last three meets after overcoming a shoulder problem earlier in the fall.
“It feels really good now,” the Cadet sophomore said. “I just had to keep playing one shot at a time and not make any big mistakes – especially in this wind.”
A steady wind of around 25 miles per hour was blowing across the golf course throughout the day.
“You have to account for the wind but you can’t let it affect you,” Diekemper said. “Everybody had to play in it, so you just deal with it.”
Diekemper shot 41/40 for her 81.
“I just had some trouble on a par 5 into the wind,” she said. “I knew I had to just stay focused and forget about any bad shots – just keep looking forward.”
Diekemper tied for fifth at last year’s Class C Tournament as a freshman.
Two additional Cadets joined Diekemper on the medal stand.
Shelbie Woerman shot a 91, good enough for fourth and Kailey Johnson carded a 104 for 10th.
Boone Central-Newman Grove junior Abbigail Brodersen came away with an 87 to place second.
Brodersen recovered from an opening nine-hole total of 46 by carding a 41 on the backside but couldn’t gain any ground on Diekemper.
“I am a little disappointed in my round today,” Brodersen said. “I had a shaky start, but I came around and played ok after that.”
She tied for 12th at the 2018 Class C tournament and is looking to improve on that finish this year.
“I’ve played at Lake Maloney so I know the course,” she said. “It’s a shorter course so the experience will help.”
Brodersen was the lone Cardinal to grab a ticket to the state meet, which extends the career of longtime BCNG coach, Dennis Walters.
Walters is getting his own golf clubs out of storage after 0ver 40 years coaching the Cardinals.
“It’s time for me to do some golfing and fishing and spend some time with my wife,” Walters said. “It’s been great, we’ve won a couple of state titles – but it’s just time to sit back.”
Oakland-Craig had an individual qualifier as well as Edie Anderson fired a 92 which landed her in the fifth spot in C-2.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
1. Brook Diekemper, WP-B, 81; 2. Abbigail Brodersen, BCNG, 87; 3. MaKenzie Enderlin, CS, 91; 4. Shelbie Woerman, WP-B, 91; 5. Edie Anderson, O-C, 92; 6. Dana Dubas, FUL, 101; 7. Jaycee Ternus, CS, 102; 8. Lily Bojanski, AB, 103; 9. Jaelyn Podolak, CS, 103; 10. Kailey Johnson, WP-B, 104.
TEAM QUALIFIERS
1. Columbus Scotus 402; 2. West Point Beemer 410; 3. Oakland-Craig 449.
TEAM SCORES
Fullerton 462; Boone Central-Newman Grove 475; Fremont Archbishop Bergan 483; Omaha Roncalli Catholic 519; Arlington 525; Omaha Concordia 543; Clarkson/Leigh 626; Omaha Brownell Talbot NTS; Cedar Bluffs NTS; Wahoo NTS.