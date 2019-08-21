Dictionary history entertaining

I’m not much of a nonfiction reader, but with books like “The Professor and the Madman” by Simon Winchester, I just might become a huge fan.
For me, this book checks all the boxes for reading enjoyment.
It tells a great story, it’s an unputdownable read, it’s educational, and it’s about my favorite topic of all — words. It also has one of the best secondary titles I’ve ever encountered, and it was this title that grabbed my attention and made me want to read this work of nonfiction in the first place.
Here it is: “A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary.” That’s a cool title, and it clearly let me know that the book contained a great story and that the story was about words.
The original Oxford English Dictionary (OED) took 70 years to complete, contained over 400,000 words and definitions, and needed 10 volumes to encapsulate all the information. Many, many volunteers were needed to read and document every English word in existence. Every. Single. Word.
That’s where the madman of this story comes in.
William Minor was an American army doctor who suffered from insanity. Despite his mental illness, he traveled to London where, in his madness, he killed a man. He was then locked up for 47 years in asylums in England. Since he was an intelligent and erudite man, though, he was allowed to compile and keep a substantial library of his own. With that library, for many years he submitted thousands of words and examples to the original editor of the OED.
That editor, James Murray, didn’t know for a long time that one of his biggest contributors was a man who was locked away in a mental asylum.
Eventually, though, he did learn the truth, and Murray visited Minor on various occasions until Minor was finally released and allowed to return to his hometown of New Haven, Connecticut, where he soon passed away.
Winchester clearly spent a long time researching and writing this book. Not only does he share the compelling story of these two men and the unfortunate crime that ultimately brought them together, but he also interweaves examples from the OED into each chapter’s opening, and he sprinkles his text with wonderful word choices. He also does a stellar job of explaining how the original OED was assembled and the philosophy behind its development and organization.
Too often, people think that a dictionary merely contains definitions when, in fact, it contains so much more. Those definitions are, in actuality, a product of the usage of the people.
Richard Chenevix Trench, speaking before the Philological Society on Nov. 5, 1857, deserves all the credit for the original idea of what was to become the clear standard for all dictionaries since.
As Winchester explains, Trench’s “underlying theme was profoundly simple. It was an essential credo for any future dictionary maker . . . to realize that a dictionary was simply ‘an inventory of the language’ and decidedly not a guide to proper usage.”
Thanks to a brilliant madman and an unflagging first editor, English speakers everywhere since 1928 have been able to enjoy and benefit from that first full edition of the OED, its later supplements and now its online availability, as well as the other dictionaries that have followed its exemplary model.
* * *
