TILDEN — Chambers/Wheeler Central used its superior size, strength and athleticism to easily outgun Tilden Elkhorn Valley 25-8, 25-19 on Thursday in the opening match of a triangular here.
The Class D No. 2 Renegades also made short work of O'Neill St. Mary's 25-14, 25-8 to finish the night 2-0 and improve to 16-2 on the year.
“We just try to take every game one ball at a time, keep our effort and attitude good and try to play efficiently,” CWC coach Diane Kasselder said.
The Renegades lost their first two matches of the season to 17-3 Summerland and 15-3 Central Valley but have reeled off 16 straight wins since then.
CWC is able to keep opponents off balance with four tall, athletic players who intimidate opposing hitters with their formidable block and are able to send the ball screaming to the floor on offense: 6-foot-1-inch Morgan Ramsey, 6-1 Rachel Dierks, 5-8 Tessa Metschke and 5-11 Taylor Jean Peter.
“We focus a lot on passing because the girls all want to hit, so we know if we pass well, everybody's going to get a chance,” Kasselder said.
The Renegades jumped out to an early lead on Elkhorn Valley and never looked back. The Falcons were held to just two kills in the 25-8 loss. Their other six points came on CWC errors.
Falcon coach Emily Vaughn said she felt her team started off tight. “Maybe we weren't ready for their athleticism,” she said. “They know what to do with the ball. They went around the block, they went over the block, they just played really consistent volleyball.”
Elkhorn Valley played much better in the second set. Freshman Brooke Wilcox gave Falcon fans something to cheer about with five kills.
“I was really happy with the adjustments that we made,” Vaughn said. “We got off a few more blocks, passed a little better and we could run our offense a little bit better.”
CWC led 10-9 before the Renegades scored the next eight points to essentially put the set and match out of reach.
“I thought our mindset coming into this game was really aggressive,” Peter said. “We came in, we hit really good and our serving was very aggressive. I feel our serving really digs us out of our holes if we ever get stuck in rotations.”
Peter finished the match with five of the Renegades' eight service aces.
Meanwhile, Vaughn said her team needed to shake off the loss and get dialed in on the remainder of the season. “We've thrived on being scrappy this year, and we just didn't have that and kind of dropped our heads a little bit, but we'll come back.”
The Falcons did come back later Thursday, defeating St. Mary's in the evening's final contest 25-16, 25-14.
As for the Renegades, the one-sided matches allowed Kasselder to empty her bench. “I have such a deep team,” she said. “I really feel like I do have 12 girls that can play varsity ball. They're awesome about their attitudes, but a lot of those girls who are sitting could be starting on the varsity team at another school.”
This past Saturday, the Renegades proved they could compete with larger schools by winning the Wisner-Pilger invitational. “That was a lot of fun,” Peter said. “It was really a confidence-builder for all of us.”
CWC will face more larger schools this weekend at Saturday's Clarkson/Leigh invite.
Peter didn't take long to answer when asked what she and her teammates will be focusing on in the final month of the season. “Definitely, our defense,” she said. “We're a little slow getting there, but hopefully by the time conference and districts come around, we'll be good with our defense.”
Chambers/Wheeler Central defeats Elkhorn Valley 25-8, 25-19
CWC (16-2): Ryann Haburchak 18s, 1a; Morgan Ramsey 6k, 1a; Taylor Jean Peter 9k, 1s, 5a; Rachel Dierks 3k, 1s, 2b; Tessa Metschke 4k; Brooke Ehlers 1a; Emma Jonseth 1k, Elli Metschke 1s.
EV (12-9): Olivia Nall 1s, 2a; Carney Black 1k, 8s; Haley Fleetwood 2s; Kenzie Mosel 4k; Kaylee Bacon 2k, 1a; Brooke Wilcox 5k, 1b; Bria Gale 1a.
Chambers/Wheeler Central defeats O'Neill St. Mary's 25-14, 25-8
CWC: Ryann Haburchak 1k, 15s, 2a; Morgan Ramsey 8k, 1a; MaKenna Pelster 1s; Taylor Jean Peter 7k, 1s, 2a; Rachel Dierks 1s; Tessa Metschke 6k, 1a; Elli Metschke 1k, 5s, 1a; Megan Homolka 1a; Alexis Butterfield 1a; Emma Jonseth 1k; Cheyenne Pokorny 1a; Brooke Ehlers 1k.
O'NSM (8-11): Sybil Scofield 1k; Abby Everitt 3s; Brandi Ruzicka 1k, 1s; Katie Pongratz 1b; Emma Winkelbauer 3k; Hope Williamson 1a; Ryanne Pistulka 1s.