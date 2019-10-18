CREIGHTON — Parishioners of the 132-year-old congregation at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church here mourned a loss on Saturday.
The Right Rev. J. Scott Barker of Omaha, 11th Bishop of Nebraska, was assisted by clergy members the Rev. Canon Elizabeth Easton of Omaha and the Rev. Karen Juzenas of Creighton as a closing communion and deconsecration service took place.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Creighton first opened its doors for worship on the evening of June 21, 1887. It was a time of rapid growth for the then-13-year-old Nebraska frontier town.
Over the next century and beyond, St. Mark’s Congregation has grown and ebbed, but always the church and its members played a vital role in cultivating the prosperity, fellowship and spirituality of the community.
Following more than 132 years of faithful ministry and, after carrying on through years of diminishing membership and funds, parishioners reluctantly decided to close the doors of this historic pioneer church.
On this cold but sunny morning of the deconsecration service, 32 people joined together for one last time to first grieve their loss, then joyfully celebrate their blessings with ceremony, food and grateful communion.
Since Juzenas lives in Creighton, the small congregation plans to continue into the future, meeting for services at individual homes.