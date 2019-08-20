An idea for a Great Plains National Park gripped O’Neill’s Larry Wewel, but creating a new national park is a long and difficult ordeal.
“The short answer is that it literally takes an act of Congress or designation by the president,” according to the National Park Service Office of Public Affairs.
The actual process is much more complex.
A law must first be enacted by Congress requiring the National Park Service (NPS) to study the desired area to test its national significance, suitability and feasibility and other management options.
The area being studied also must be unique and different from the rest of the areas that are already designated as national parks.
The cost of preparing for a study is generally between $150,000 to $500,000, according to the NPS.
Bills to create new units are generally within the jurisdiction of the House Committee on Natural Resources and the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
In the past, Congress has enacted free-standing legislation to add units to the National Park System. Parks also have been authorized as part of omnibus parks and recreation laws that contain many measures related to the park system.
According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), some people discourage the addition of new parks into the National Park Service because they believe the list is mature and complete, while other people believe that the addition of new parks is healthy for the park service.
“We are trying desperately, fighting against strong odds at times to be on the cutting edge of providing a benefit to the world,” said Larry Wewel, who is seeking the designation in North Central Nebraska.
Even if a study concludes that the area should become a national park, Congress could still refuse to designate it as such.
Steve Thede, the superintendent of the Niobrara National Scenic River, said public opinion should be considered when looking at the study of an area.
“Congress makes the ultimate decision and hopefully they do that based on what the public wants,” Thede said.
He has been working for the park service for around 30 years.
“I think it’s important to know that this (idea) is not coming from the National Park Services,” he said. “It’s coming from a private citizen, and he (Wewel) has the right to have his own opinions and ideas.”
After a study of the land is complete and if it is deemed nationally significant, then the designation is made.
Different designations are given based on the findings from the study, but the title of national park is traditionally reserved for the most spectacular natural areas with a variety of features, according to the National Park Service.
Since the NPS is run by the federal government, Wewel understands that this makes some people uneasy.
“There are people in this state that don’t like any type of government,” he said. “The higher up the level of government, the less they like it.”
Still, he believes that the Niobrara area deserves this highest and most difficult-to-obtain designation.
“I think this is a fantastic time to push for the national park.”