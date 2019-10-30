Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Trey David Jenkinson, 24, to Rachel Antonette Herchenbach, 22; Jordan Andrew Mason, 28, to Allison Kathleen Rockey, 28
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Ashley Mendez v. Christopher Mendez.
Arraignments
Tyler J. Bredvick, 23, Plainview, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Alexander E. Forman, 17, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Lukus T. Johnson, 18, 1308 Lodgeview Drive, pleaded not guilty to terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile offender.
Dustin G. Kozak, 32, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to strangulation, two counts of commit child abuse, possession of a controlled substance.
Amanda G. Kuhn, 29, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Lazaro O. Lopez, 43, no address listed, pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug.
Lindsay M. Lueschen, 36, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, commit child abuse.
Scott A. McDonald, 53, 1810 N. Airport Road, pleaded not guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Kentrell G. Monroe, 28, 607 W. Cedar Ave., pleaded not guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence.
Jessica N. Roland, 32, 1104 Koenigstein Ave., pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy R. Roland, 29, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Jarred Kleindienst, 36, 119 Jefferson Ave., pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew A. Sieck, 27, Battle Creek, pleaded not guilty to terroristic threats.
Meghan L. Rankin, 37, 1806 Parker Circle, Apt. E, pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence.
Jesse R. Zobrist, 39, Neligh, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams).
Criminal case judgments
Angel Monroe, 22, 607 W. Cedar Ave., Apt. 33, theft by deception, six months in jail, $100 in restitution, costs.
Pacey A. Nicklen, 21, Lincoln, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 24 months SSAS probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 12 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, 120 days of GPS monitoring, costs.
Dustin D. Balsley, 39, Clarkson, attempted possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, false reporting, $100 fine, 24 months of probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 26 days served to be served before the end or probation unless waived, costs.
Michael J. Tosh, 32, 108 Elm Ave., driving under the influence — third offense, 180 days in jail with credit for four days served, $1,000 fine, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Richard C. Domsch, 44, 1220 Prospect Ave., possession of methamphetamine, 24 months of probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived with credit for seven days served, 9 p.m. curfew for six months, costs.
Xguery Vixamar, 25, Coral Springs, Florida, conspiracy to commit theft by receiving, one to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for one day served, $3,940 in restitution, costs.
Cheryle Caudell, 47, Hadar, two counts of probation violation of possession of methamphetamine, probation continued with six months added costs.
Kyle R. Frieze, 27, Columbus, burglary, attempted possession of methamphetamine, three to five years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 42 days served. $1,385 in restitution, costs.
Shelby L. Conway, 24, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 301, revocation of probation on possession of methamphetamine, probation continued with 90 days added, 50 hours of community service, costs.
Tommy S. Parks, 50, Norfolk, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, failure to appear, 24 months SS AS, $50 fine, 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days served, license revoked for six months, 90 days continuous alcohol monitoring, costs.
Armando Anon Astrain 21, 2601 W. Madison Ave., false reporting, driving under suspension, $400 fine, costs.
Anthony Vigil, 57, 1307 Impala Drive, Apt. C, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 10 days served, 15-year license revocation, 120 days continuous alcohol monitoring, 18 months of post-release supervision, costs.
Rhonda E. Mora, 30, no address listed, attempted first-degree arson, three to five years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 204 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Silvia Santaballa-Galvez, 50, Columbus, charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Rael C. Diaz Estrada Palma, 37, Omaha, charged with strangulation, terroristic threats.
Vanessa M. Rauch, 22, Osmond, charged with possession of methadone with intent to deliver.
Christopher A. Brown, 25, Osmond, charged with possession of methadone with intent to deliver.
Bruce K. Christiansen, 56, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., possession of methamphetamine.
Criminal case judgments
Karla E. Juarez-Nino, 38, 704 W. Nebraska Ave., driving under suspension, $200 fine, costs.
Eric L. Allen, 41, 601 Verges Ave., No. 5, second-degree criminal trespassing, nine days in jail with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Leonel Lopez, 29, 600 E. Prospect Ave., false reporting, 47 days in jail with credit for 49 days served, costs.
Leonel Lopez, 29, 600 E. Prospect Ave., resisting arrest, 49 days in jail with credit for time served, costs.
Damian Busskohl, 17, 2210 W. Madison Ave., driving under suspension, careless driving, $175 fine, costs.
Brandon Prescott, 40, 111 N. Ninth St., second-degree criminal trespassing, three days in jail, costs.
Jose M. Ramirez, 26, 1900 Parker Circle, Apt. B, contributing to the delinquency of a child, 63 days in jail, costs.
Brian W. Lamm, 20, 511 N. Pine St., minor in possession — ages 19/20, $300 fine, costs.
Julie S. Armbuster, 45, disturbing the peace, 102 N. Third St., No. 200, $200 fine, costs.
Shannon L. Vowell, 41, 805 Sherwood Road, disturbing the peace, $200 fine, costs.
Skylyn R. Velder, 19, minor in possession — ages 19/20, $300 fine, costs.
Tanner J. Sawyer, 23, 806 S. 11th St., disturbing the peace, $300 fine, costs.
Sydnie H. Pohlman, 19, 905 Walnut Ave., minor in possession — ages 19/20, $300 fine, costs.
Edgar E. Barajas-Lopez, 24, 1113 S. First St., false reporting, driving under the influence (.15 gram or more or refusal) — second offense, $1,000 fine, 150 days in jail with credit for 48 days served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Jesse T. White, 21, Madison, assault by mutual consent, $250 fine, costs.
Caroline Sischo, 19, 207 E. Phillips Ave, attempted third-degree assault, $200 fine, costs.
John C. Warren, 40, 301 Broadmoor Drive, driving under suspension, 14 days in jail with credit for six days, costs.
Edgar G. Lopez, 36, no address listed, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), reckless driving, leaving scene of accident — failure to furnish information, disturbing the peace, 150 days in jail with credit for 57 days served, $500 fine, license revoked for six months, costs.
Yusniel Cala-Gutierrez, Madison, shoplifting, 30 days in jail, $5 restitution, costs.
Thomas C. Macias, 20, 2000 W. Madison Ave., shoplifting, attempted Class I misdemeanor, $500 fine, costs.
Joshua J. Santiago, 20, 301 N. 25th St., criminal mischief, $200 fine, costs.
Arnulfo Rocha, 50, 307 E. Walnut Ave., no operator's license, $300 fine, costs.
Ariel Barrera Oliva, 21, 811 S. 14th St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Riley D. Hare, 23, 701 Spruce Ave., third-degree domestic assault, 34 days in jail with credit for 34 days served, 12 months of probation, costs.
Adrian Figueroa-Ramirez, 25, Council Bluffs, Iowa, driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Hung Wong, 1005 N. Sixth St., No. 15, plaintiff awarded $1,140.59, interests, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jolene S. Risinger, 4901 N. 49th St., plaintiff awarded $330.29, interest, fees, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Victoria N. Wells, 618 Elm Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,252.70, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Alex Soto, 1006 Pierce St., plaintiff awarded $1,411.35, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Trent Carstens, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $293.28, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Juan T. Parra, 502 N. 27th St., plaintiff awarded $3,960.47, costs.
Credit Management Services v. John Ellis, 203½ Cottonwood St., plaintiff awarded $207.44, interest, fees, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Christopher Matson, 1700 N. Victory Road, Apt. 2E, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $615.62, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Lisa Wortmann, 208 W. Spruce Ave., plaintiff awarded $676.23, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kellie Hall, 800 S. Fourth St., plaintiff awarded $609.24, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Amy Walz, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $2,193.80, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kaytee Freiberg, 1004 S. Sixth St., plaintiff awarded $764.99, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Karina Sanchez, 3207 S. 12th St., trailer 84, plaintiff awarded $5,993.18, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Rosie Rodriguez, 221 Jefferson Ave., plaintiff awarded $859.78, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Mkenzie Schramm, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave. Apt. 202, plaintiff awarded $1,117.00, interest, fees, costs;
Credit Management Services v. Michael Koehler, 1400 W. Norfolk Ave, plaintiff awarded $415, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Dane Harley, 308 S. 11th St., plaintiff awarded $2,494.90, costs.
TD Bank USA v. William Nelson, 911 S. 16th St., plaintiff awarded $2,509.71, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Ryne Thompson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $630.30, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Wendy Bertschinger, 1214 S. Third St., plaintiff awarded $585.09, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Francisco Mendez Cardenas, 300 N. Pine St., plaintiff awarded $285.01, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Breanna Haines, 101 N. Pine St., plaintiff awarded $411, interest, fees, costs;
Credit Management Services v. Gilberto Gomez, 2006 S. Second St., Apt. B, plaintiff awarded $815.75, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services, Miguel A. Rivas Cabrera, 906 W. Nebraska Ave., plaintiff awarded $18,074, interest, costs.
AAA Collections v. Megan Koester, 3207 S. 12th St., trailer 78, plaintiff awarded $817.42, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jennifer M. and Barry D. Nichols, 311 W. Park Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,500, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Austin R. Boyd, 1101 Blaine St., plaintiff awarded $129, fees, costs.
Small claims judgments
Cutterz Affordable Lawn Care, Amanda and Ryan Sorensen, Norfolk, v. Mark Wachholtz, 2001 Skyline Drive, plaintiff awarded $600, interest, costs.
Northeast Nebraska Insulation Co. Inc., doing business as Window World, 131 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, v. Shawn Crosier, doing business as Coppertop Construction, LLC, plaintiff awarded $3,015, interest, costs.
Kent and Chris Steiner, 2003 Blackberry Drive, v. CJ Masonry, Casey and Jim Hoskinson, 603 West Park Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,600, interest, costs.
Mick and Karen Zabka, doing business as London Storage, Newman Grove, v. Heather Chohon, Lindsay, plaintiff awarded $150, interest, costs.
Speeding violations
Christopher Gohring, 118 Applewood Drive, $75 fine, costs; Caitlyn Scheinost, 2201 W. Norfolk Ave., $25 fine, costs; Timothy Gregory, Meadow Grove, $25 fine, costs; Eduardo Alvarez, 609 Columbia St. $75 fine, costs; Laura Eickmeier, Bellwood, $25 fine, costs; Rita Simmons, Humphrey, $25 fine, costs; Hailey Rutherford, 203 W. Monroe Ave., $129 fine, costs; Ryan Kahler, Long Pine, $125 fine, costs; William Lafleur, 201 Harris Drive, $75 fine, costs; Jerardo Romero, 1000 Elm Ave., No. 4, $75 fine, costs; Wade Fallon, Lincoln, $125 fine, costs; Kathy Neidia, Battle Creek, $75 fine, costs; Derek Schlote, 1207 Hayes Ave, $75 fine, costs; Alvin Jensen, Plainview, $75 fine, costs; Fransisco Sanchez Partida, North Platte, $25 fine, costs; Yoandre Perez Armenteros, Madison, $75 fine, costs; Debbie Flores, 1400 Pierce St., $75 fine, costs; Johnathan Gallegos Melchor, 911 S. 14th Place, $75 fine, costs; Tremreka King, 906 Syracuse Ave., Apt. D, $200 fine, costs; Lacey Galyen, 2717 Harold Circle, $25 fine, costs.
Other citations
Theresa Scheffler, Albion, violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; MaKenzie Johnson, Osmond, violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; Tori Wooters, 305 N. Boxelder St., failure to use child passenger restraint, $25 fine, costs; Cintha Regalado Carcia, 924 S. 13th St., no operator's license, $100 fine, costs; Joshua Mueller, Yankton, CMV — overweight single axle (5% or less), CMV — overweight single axle (more than 10%), overweight capacity plates, $225 fine, costs; Enrigue Xorxe Hiatz, 3207 S. 12th St., Lot 35, no operator's license, $100 fine, costs; Alysha Anderson, 302½ S. Fifth St., failure to yield to vehicle, $25 fine, costs; Yamisliany Machado Respall, Columbus, $75 fine, costs; Michele Booney, Omaha, expired operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Juan Velasquez-Santiago, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Kevin Klabenes, Creighton, disobey stop lights, $75 fine, costs; Jose Regalado Ambris, nonresident violate 30-day immunity, $25 fine, costs; Johnathan Gallegos Melchor, no valid registration, $25 fine, costs; Jesus Medina, disobey stop lights, $75 fine, costs; Maria Calachij Bachez, 110 S. Ninth St., Apt.1, expired operator's license, $75 fine, costs.
* * *
