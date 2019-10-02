Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Mark David Benedict, 40, to Trisha Irene Potthast, 42.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Jarrod Pfeifer v. Amber Pfeifer; Ross Daniel v. Alexus Bellew Daniel; Otto Klabunde v. Kathleen Klabunde.
Arraignments
Daisy Gonzalez, 29, Madison, pleaded not guilty to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving during revocation, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more).
Gregory McFadden, 43, Leigh, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear.
Brandy L. Wolford, 41, Columbus, pleaded not guilty to theft by receiving stolen property, criminal impersonation.
Trenton A. Hackett, 31, 1609 W. Norfolk Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug.
Clifford J. Chohon, 28, Lindsay, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Jaron G. Hoard, 32, 119 Crestwood, pleaded not guilty to strangulation, third-degree domestic assault.
Justin P. Mendenhall, 30, 1109 Pierce St., pleaded not guilty to terroristic threats.
James R. Spencer, 46, 1005 N. Sixth St., No. 18, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Adam W. Nielsen, 40, Battle Creek, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking.
Elton S. Brown, 25, Stanton, pleaded not guilty to enticement by electronic device, possession of child pornography.
Terri L. Anderson, 62, Springfield, Missouri, pleaded not guilty to abuse of a vulnerable adult, theft by unlawful taking.
Tabitha L. Crawford, 34, Elgin, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Criminal case judgments
Dennis C. Sheaks, 35, no address listed, possession of a controlled substance, 14 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 22 days served, costs.
Michael Fowler, 28, 414 Indiana Ave., possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 24 months of SSAS probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 117 days served, 120 days in jail with credit for 71 days served, costs.
Claudia V. Hernandez, 22, 210 Jefferson Ave., attempted third-degree assault on an officer, 24 months of probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 29 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Angel Monroe, 22, 219 Jefferson Ave., theft by unlawful taking, attempted failure to appear, 364 days in jail with credit for 55 days served, 180 days in jail, $2,075 in restitution, costs.
Trae R. Deeder, 25, Madison, shoplifting — third offense, shoplifting, 24 months of probation, 90 days in jail to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Dustin W. Peterson, 38, 1107 Rose Lane, attempted operating a motor vehicle in violation of ignition interlock device, $1,000 fine, costs.
Richard J. Winters Jr., 38, 804 E. Benjamin Ave., Apt. 114, violation of probation on prior charges of misdemeanor issuing a bad check, felony issuing a bad check, probation continued with one year added, costs.
Margaret R. Macias, 49, no address listed, delivery of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine, 36-66 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 125 days served, costs.
Melissa Mesteth, 27, 1112 Pasewalk Ave., two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 6-10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 136 days served, costs waived.
Eric Benavides, 24, Madison, third-degree domestic assault, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 119 days served, 18 months of post-release supervision, costs.
Devin D. Delgado, 23, no address listed, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Lukus Johnson, 18, 1308 Lodgeview Drive, charged with terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile.
Matthew Sieck, 27, no address listed, charged with terroristic threats.
Dustin Kozak, 32, Norfolk, charged with strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony child abuse.
Criminal case judgments
Jenny Spencer, 39, 1109 S. Fourth St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500 fine, two days in jail with credit for one day served, 12 months of probation, license revoked for one year, costs.
Austin Knoell, 20, 906 Riverfront Road, Apt. 31, careless driving, $75 fine, costs.
Seth Wantoch, 27, 1314 Galeta Ave., No. 2, driving under the influence, $500 fine, 10 days in jail with credit for seven days served, license revoked for six months, costs.
Seth Wantoch, 27, 1314 Galeta Ave., No. 2, two counts failure to appear, 30 days in jail, costs.
Tristan Simoni, 31, 107 Gold Strike Drive, No. 6, driving under the influence, (.15 grams or more) — second offense, $1,000 fine, 30 days in jail with credit for one day served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Danielle Luna, 32, 607 S. Third St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Luke Sukup, 24, 618 Gerecke St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Eric Allen, 41, 601 Verges Ave., No. 5, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, three days in jail, costs.
Kamimina Wright, 18, 1102 S. Fifth St., shoplifting, $300 fine, $7.98 in restitution, costs.
Brandon Gilliard, 30, 1007 N. Sixth St., Apt. 6, no proof of insurance, one day in jail, costs.
Joseph Kepford, 35, Neligh, driving under the influence, $500 fine, six months of probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Michael Plugge, 56, Newman Grove, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500 fine, costs.
Taylor Hill, 23, 607 N. 13th St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Shawn Klinetobe, 19, Tilden, minor in possession, $500 fine, costs.
Sydney Wendell, 21, 109 Market Place, possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Collin Podolak, 18, Columbus, minor in possession, $250 fine, costs.
Chance Johnson, 26, Plainview, driving during revocation, $250 fine, license revoked for one year, costs.
Pedro Valadez, 37, 1106 Park Ave., attempted third-degree domestic assault, $500 fine, six months of probation, costs.
Daniel Bocio, 19, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., leaving the scene of a property damage accident, $250 fine, six months of probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Civil case judgments
Wells Fargo Bank v. Barbara Ellenberger, Madison, plaintiff awarded $8,874.48, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Mariah and Ryne Thompson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $286.47, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kendra Praeuner, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $5,839.22, interest, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Jose and Amy Montoya, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $593.22, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Steven and Lisa Spale, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $5,079.90, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Joel and Roxane Shipps, 1110 S. Fourth St., plaintiff awarded $578.65, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Melissa Divis, 504 S. Seventh St., plaintiff awarded $332.13, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Ryan Plisek, 1901 Carmel Drive, plaintiff awarded $300.20, interest, fees, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Francisco Mendez Cardenas, 300 N. Pine St., plaintiff awarded $1,625, interest, fees, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Christine Lewin, 115 Driftwood, plaintiff awarded $2,163.57, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Alexander Robak, 1001 Village Green Drive, Apt. 5, plaintiff awarded $802, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Tamara Goodwin, 200 S. 11th St., plaintiff awarded $842.96, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Daniel Prokopec, Wisner, plaintiff awarded $850, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Vivian Douglas, 18 E. Phillip Ave., Apt. 2, plaintiff awarded $235, interest, costs.
DNF Associates v. Kayla Clyde, Atkinson, plaintiff awarded $685.08, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Amanda Seymour and Jason Erickson, 1121 McIntosh Road, Apt. 212, plaintiff awarded $273.29, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Kasie and Cristy Scott, 209 Cottonwood St., plaintiff awarded $174, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Funding v. Brandin McAllister, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $815.03, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Amy Duffy, 1209 W. Prospect Ave., plaintiff awarded $360.55, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Funding v. Julie Wise, 603 N. Sixth St., plaintiff awarded $1,795.74, interest, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Krista Anson, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $2,219, interest, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Kelli Ramsier, Madison, plaintiff awarded $981.53, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Michael Wood, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $3,039.42, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Tevin Ross, 908 S. 10th St., Apt. C, plaintiff awarded $246.39, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Kay Eierman, 2006 S. Second St., Apt. A, plaintiff awarded $2,584.51, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Bill Cooper, 410 Matrau Ave., plaintiff awarded $2,647.05, costs.
Cobalt Credit Union v. Sarah Gordon, 803 N. First St., plaintiff awarded $12,864.24, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Santos and Cristina Rodriguez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $281.43, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Andrew Lehman Bear, 311 N. 12th St., No. 120, plaintiff awarded $167, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Travis Sathe, 1414 S. Third St., Apt. 2, plaintiff awarded $3,854.18, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Dylan Alberts, 1001 Madison Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,061.84, interest, fees, costs.
Unifund CCR v. Donald Westerhaus, 2006 N. 25th St., plaintiff awarded $1,337.62, interest, costs.
Unifund CCR v. Ashley Mendez, 2008 Sunset Ave., plaintiff awarded $4,942.38, interest, costs.
Accounts Management v. Linda Bullard, 1806 Parker Circle, Apt. C, plaintiff awarded $712.38, interest, costs.
Unifund CCR v. Ashley Meyer, Madison, plaintiff awarded $9,130.81, interest, costs.
Small claims judgments
Natalie Rocha-Mendez, 913 S. Fourth St., v. Jerry Koch, 1900 Crown Road, case dismissed with plaintiff to bear costs.
Auto Express of Norfolk, 1202 S. 13th St., v. Jesse Morey, Sioux City, Iowa, plaintiff awarded $1,000, interest, costs.
Steve Simonson, 900 S. 16th St., Apt. 1, v. Brenda Sixtos, 900 S. 16th St., Apt. 1, plaintiff awarded $3,600, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Seth Wantoch, 1314 Galeta Ave., Apt. C, failure to return library materials, two counts of failure to appear, $39.98 in restitution, $200 fine, costs.
Speeding violations
McKayla Sears, Neligh, $75 fine, costs; Heather Pellatz, Neligh, $25 fine, costs; Ryan Johnson, Tilden, $25 fine, costs; Molly Boatman, Lincoln, $25 fine, costs; Chase Terrill, Pierce, $200 fine, costs; Alexis Gresen, Omaha, $25 fine, costs; Kollin Rawls, Lincoln, $75 fine, costs; Ryan Sorensen, 1303 W. Park Ave., $25 fine, costs; Patrick Adams, Chambers, $25 fine, costs; Travis Fleming, 605 S. Boxelder St., $75 fine, costs; Cade Welsh, Ceresco, $75 fine, costs.
Other citations
Caleb Pestel, Atkins, Arkansas, violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; Chase Classen, 803 W. Walnut Ave., fail to use turn signal, $25 fine, costs; Charles Aviles, 406 S. Fourth St., no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Brittany Painter, Battle Creek, unsafe backing, $25 fine, costs; Elias Noa, 402 Meadow Lane, negligent driving, $75 fine, costs; Allyson Schlueter, Blair, following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Bryce Allen, Bradshaw, violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; Christopher Gordon, Webster, South Dakota, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Trenton Halsey, 805 Tara Heights Drive, CMV — lights (inoperable), CMV — brake (general), $75 fine, costs; John Short, Pilger, travel on closed road, $100 fine, costs; Parker Ruther, 720 S. 11th St., no registration, $25 fine, costs; Coty Payne, 2211 S. First St., no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Robert Schulz, Madison, violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; Jarod Dendinger, 1504 Skyline Drive, no registration, $25 fine, costs.
