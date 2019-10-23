Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Dwaine Scott Halligan, 46, to Jamie Jo Colbert, 43; Elismeny Crespo Quesada, 32, to Natalie Espino Hurtado, 24; Der Lwe Htoo, 24, to Sa Da Oo, 25; Nicholas William Scott, 29, to Skye Lei Aldag, 28.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Cassie Sage v. Ty Sage; Alison Deck v. Michael Deck; Rocio Luna v. Brook Luna; Kyle Jacobsen v. Amanda Jacobsen; Marissa Heiderman v. Joshua Heiderman.
Criminal case judgments
Candi Molczyk, 39, Meadow Grove, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 12 months in jail with credit for 40 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Britnay Ann Jordan, 20, Clinton, Indiana, charged with failure to appear.
Brandon Norris, 38, 1700 N. Victory Road, charged with terroristic threats, two counts of third-degree assault on a health care professional.
Denise Luna, 30, Meadow Grove, charged with possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) with intent to deliver.
Criminal case judgments
Nicholas Shonka, 20, Bellwood, driving under the influence of drugs, $500 fine, 30 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, license revoked for six months, costs.
Richard Winters Jr., 38, 804 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 114, driving under suspension, $200 fine, costs.
Nichole Sykes, 32, 1904 Madison Ave., criminal mischief, $150 fine, $695.32 in restitution, costs.
Candi L. Molczyka, aka Candi L. Morrison, aka Candi L. Taylor, 39, homeless, shoplifting, 30 days in jail with credit for six days served, costs.
William Peterson, 58, 1103 S. Fifth St., driving under the influence, $500 fine, six months of probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Anthony Dubray Jr., 29, Nebraska, second-degree trespassing, 60 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Lazaro Pavon, 18, 1220 Verges Ave., No. 3A, shoplifting, $250 fine, $20.68 in restitution, costs.
Daniel Paustian, 28, 105 Cottage Drive, driving under the influence, $500 fine, 12 months of probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
William Reynolds, 53, 210 S. 16th St., littering, $100 fine, costs.
Garret Niewohner, 19, Albion, minor in possession, $250 fine, costs.
Daniel Krivolavek, 21, 1310 Galeta Drive, No. B, possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Joshua Wiese, 26, Carroll, third-degree assault, disturbing the peace, $1,250 fine, costs.
Civil case judgments
Citibank v. Alicia Kuester, 500 Columbia St., case dismissed.
Midland Funding v. Marinda McAllister, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $958.61, interest, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Joann Howell, Meadow Grove, $658.53, interest, costs.
Collection Associates v. Tanner Whitton, 727 S. 12th St., plaintiff awarded $858.14, interest, fees, costs.
Battle Creek Mutual Insurance v. Andrew Zimmerman, York, plaintiff awarded $6,672.36, interest, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Chanelle Chery, 1220 Verges Ave., plaintiff awarded $190.57, interest, fees, costs.
Crown Asset Management v. Lynda Husmann, 1701 Riverside Blvd., plaintiff awarded $838.72, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Ashley Sterns, 618 Gerecke St., plaintiff awarded $74.37, costs.
Small claims judgments
Lacey Hansen, 914 S. Third St., v. ACK Construction/Kristin Landry, 2704 Dover Drive, plaintiff awarded $2,460, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Timothy Harper, 1206 W. Park Ave., no proof of insurance, $100 fine, costs.
Shanna Schroeder, 207 W. Maple Ave., no proof of insurance, $100 fine, costs.
Rhonda Severson, 907 Syracuse Ave., No. 6, no proof of insurance, $100 fine, costs.
Courtney Mosely, 606 W. Spruce Ave., no registration, no proof of insurance, $125 fine, costs.
Jenipher Mendoza Torres, 901 S. Ninth St., no proof of insurance, $100 fine, costs.
Eldena Smith, Stanton, no proof of insurance, $100 fine, costs.
Tristan Dearmont, 225 Jackson Ave., no registration, no proof of insurance, $125 fine, costs.
Angela Casperson, 2213 Sunset Ave., violated traffic signal, no proof of insurance, $175 fine, costs.
Janna Pennington, 1313 Taylor Ave., no proof of insurance, $100 fine, costs.
Alexander Widler, 410 Lincoln Ave., no proof of insurance, $100 fine, costs.
Nicole Walters, Omaha, no proof of insurance, $100 fine costs.
Collin Podolak, Columbus, unauthorized entry into motor vehicle, $250 fine, costs.
Margaria Ramos, 403 E. Third St., no proof of insurance, $100 fine, costs.
Alec Bechtolt, 504 S. Seventh St., negligent driving, no operator’s license, $150 fine, costs.
Speeding violations
Melva Briones, Madison, $75 fine, costs; Thomas Monick, 112 W. Walnut Ave., $25 fine, costs; Jessica Elznic, 101 S. Nebraska Ave., $25 fine, costs; Amanda Von Kampen, 101 21st Drive, speeding, expired in-transits, $75 fine, costs; Dennis Kohlhof, Norfolk, $125 fine, costs; Charlie Simons, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot 13, $200 fine, costs;
Michelle Verzal, La Vista, $25 fine, costs; Jackson Miller, 2205 Vernon St., $125 fine, costs; Ben Bayogar, Providence, Rhode Island, $125 fine, costs; Chase Terrill, Pierce, $75 fine, costs; Dayner Batista, 909 S. Second St., $25 fine, costs; Jessica Henery, Pierce, $75 fine, costs; Shania Palmer, 1001 Village Green Drive, No. 5, speeding, expired in-transits, $100 fine, costs; Yuicel Yera Quintero, 1203 S. Fifth St., $25 fine, costs.
Other citations
Lacey Lopez-Martinez, 205 E. Nebraska Ave., no registration, $25 fine, costs; Jacob Cunningham, Ashland, violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; Brody Hansen, Sioux City, Iowa, failure to to yield, $25 fine, costs; Michael Uttecht, 112 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 5, improper lane change, $25 fine, costs; Virginia Aviles Salinas, 304 N. 12th St., no operator’s license, $75 fine, costs;
Tammy Garrison, Lincoln, pass in same direction, $25 fine, costs; Karla Beller, 1112 Shorthorn Drive, violated stop sign, $75 fine, costs; Silvia Perez-Cortez, Pettibone, North Dakota, no operator’s license, $75 fine, costs; Adryann Kouba, 210 S. 12th St., no registration, $25 fine, costs; Michael Saegebarth, 1704 W. Madison Ave. violated stop sign, $75 fine, costs;
Courtney Beaudette, 515 Hastings Ave., failure to yield, $25 fine, costs; Daphne Schmit, 1604 Charolais Drive, violated traffic signal, no operator’s license, $150 fine, costs; Kentrell Monroe, 607 W. Cedar Ave., No. 33, no registration, $25 fine, costs; Kristopher Turk, Creighton, no registration, $25 fine, costs;
Marina Figuero-De Gonzalez, 506 S. 15th St., no operator’s license, $75 fine, costs; Fawn Beerman, 921 Woodhurst Drive, Apt. 12, failure to yield, $25 fine, costs; Jamila Lovejoy, 1700 College View Drive, no registration, violated stop sign, $100 fine, costs; Alexander Robak, 1001 Village Green Drive, Apt. 5, expired in-transits, $25 fine, costs;
Donald Newman, Imperial, failure to yield, $25 fine, costs; Douglas Coulter, 2901 Westview Drive, negligent driving, $75 fine, costs; Jessica Rodriguez, 400 S. Eighth St., failure to yield, $25 fine, costs; Adelin Mauldin, 413 W. Michigan Ave., no registration, $25 fine, costs; Zolana Costello, 1211 Koenigstein Ave., no registration, $25 fine, costs;
Daniel Bush, 707 W. Walnut Ave., Apt. 1, no registration, $25 fine, costs; Jaden Eddy, 1225 Sunnydell Lane, following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Victoria Staab, 1607 Eldorado Road, improper turn, $25 fine, costs; Andy Garcia, 109 Market Place, no registration, $25 fine, costs; Haley Ritterbush, 305 Market Place, improper turn, $25 fine, costs;
Jose Valle, 808 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 101, following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Teresa Schwarting, 1208 Parkhill Drive, following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Genise McLouth, 402 Valley Road, following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Jessica Pierson, 201 N. Eighth St., no registration, $25 fine, costs; Barbara Vargas, Wayne, no registration, $25 fine, costs; Maria Menendez-Lopez, failure to yield, $25 fine, costs.
* * *
