Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Layne Patrick Bussey, 27, to Amanda Louise Larson, 26; Shane Franklin Anderson, 43, to Kelly Jo Knoell, 42; Juan Fernando Regalado Garcia, 23, to Iridian Sanchez Rivera, 21; Aries Jay Hofmann, 19, to Alysa Kathryn Battershaw, 18.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Nicole Thompson v. Grant Thompson; Diane Jenkins v. James Jenkins; Melva De Maldonado Briones v. Rafael Briones; Danielle McIntosh v. Jordan McIntosh.
Criminal case judgments
Juana Larios, 22, 601 W. Walnut Ave., violate custody order, six months in jail with credit for 333 days served, costs.
Civil cases filed
Wells Fargo Bank, Overland Park, Kansas, v. Austin Hundt, 104 S. Ninth St., wherefore the plaintiff seeks judgment against the defendant in the principal amount of $12,440.49, together with costs, fees and for any further relief the court deems just and proper.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Wendy Lockert, 43, 808 S. 16th St., No. 1, charged with failure to appear.
Brandon Prescott, 40, 1104 Koenigstein Ave., charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Pacey Nicklen, 21, no address listed, charged with escape.
Justus Peltier, 23, Battle Creek, charged with theft by unlawful taking.
Criminal case judgments
Jared Steadman, 25, 901 Durland Ave., third-degree assault, 90 days in jail, costs.
Brandon Prescott, 40, 1104 Koenigstein Ave., criminal mischief, 30 days in jail, costs.
Richard Morford, 53, 111 S. Pine St., No. 2, disturbing the peace, $300 fine, costs.
Zenobia Dehaes, 25, 1102 S. 10th St., possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Destiny Pollard, 18, Pierce, reckless driving, $250 fine, costs.
Steve Simonson, 47, 900 S. 16th St., No. 1, driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Gentry Frederick, 25, Mills, resisting arrest, $500 fine, three days in jail with credit for one day served, costs.
Matthew Hunter, 46, no address listed, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, one year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for seven days served, costs.
Russell Vereen, 38, 310 N. 11th St., driving under suspension, three days in jail, costs.
Wendy Hortman, 35, 812 N. 10th St., No. 17, driving under suspension, two days in jail, costs.
Carl Tidwell, 33, 1005 N. Sixth St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Civil case judgments
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Silvia Hernandez, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $1,886.68, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Esther Lara, 103 Gold Strike Drive, Apt. 1, plaintiff awarded $419.13, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Diane Thress, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,387.27, interest, fees, cost.
Credit Management Services v. Alyonna Habhab, 123 N. 25th St., Apt. 34, plaintiff awarded $10,448.18, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Travis Reed, 925 S. 14th St., plaintiff awarded $243.83, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Michael Ausdemore, 312 W. Indiana Ave., plaintiff awarded $376.86, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Nelly Rodriguez and Gilberto Gomez, 2006 S. Second St., Apt. B, plaintiff awarded $263.06, interest, fees, costs.
Crown Asset Management v. Kristin Imel, 102 E. Benjamin Ave., Apt. 15, plaintiff awarded $1,072.53, interest, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Jamie Dempster, 732 S. 18th St., Apt. 17, plaintiff awarded $1,117.73, interest, fees, costs.
Ally Financial v. Christian and Jennifer Lopez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $7,572.15, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kevin Sidlinger, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $193, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Susie Vizcarrondo, 1009 N. 10th St., plaintiff awarded $74.37, interest, costs.
Absolute Resolutions v. Norberto Flores, 1327 S. First St., plaintiff awarded $1,397.74, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Robert Ainsworth, 1208 N. 12th St., urinating in public, $50 fine, costs.
Speeding violations
Douglas Bethe, Salina, Kansas, $25 fine, costs; Claudell Munkvold, South Dakota, $25 fine, costs; Evangelina Herdia, Newman Grove, $125 fine, costs; Livan Jerez Gonzalez, 1402 Country Club Road, Apt. 54, $75 fine, costs; Robert Knapp, Omaha, $25 fine, costs; Olivia Otto, 125 N. 25th St., No. 50, $25 fine, costs; Christian Kubik, Goshen, New York, $25 fine, costs; Terry Aldag, 3912 W. Norfolk Ave., $75 fine, costs; Wyatt Daniel, Battle Creek, $75 fine, costs; Nathaniel Grell, Gretna, $25 fine, costs; Jennifer Bullard, Baxter, Iowa, $125 fine, costs; Thomas Barr, 200 E. Maple Ave., $75 fine, costs; Carlos Figueroa Lara, 1223 Taylor Ave., $25 fine, costs.
Other citations
Brian Lamb, 611 S. 10th St., violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; Rachel Abler, Pierce, no registration, $25 fine, costs; Braiden Mortland, Tilden, following too closely, $25 fine, costs; Gary Godel, 815 S. Fourth St., violated stop sign, $75 fine, costs; Cody Scott, 121 Crestwood, improper lane change, $25 fine, costs; Arin Bach, 107 S. 11th St., failure to yield, $25 fine, costs; Aristeo Macias Jr., Madison, careless driving, $100 fine, costs; Emily Dreher, 906 Westbrook Drive, violated stop sign, $75 fine, costs; Cindy Brown, 2607 Crestview Drive, child restraint violation, $25 fine, costs; Orquitia Macias, 305 S. Ninth St., following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Kolin Ruppert, Pierce, no registration, $25 fine, costs; Brian Evans, Osmond, overweight single axle (5% or less), $25 fine, costs; Wade Nielsen, 314 S. 13th St., fictitious plates, $75 fine, costs; Nestor Hernandez-Perez, Hastings, no registration, no operator's license, $100 fine, costs; Juan Marcus-Valbuena, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Francisca Canales-Delgado, 1102 S. 10th St., no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Nicholas Beckman, Carroll, following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Jessica Korth, Lindsay, violated stop sign, $75 fine, costs; Alexya Christ, 1217 E. Sycamore Ave., unsecured load, $100 fine, costs; Kelly Kallhoff, Clearwater, unsecured load, $100 fine, costs; Victor Avila, Madison, child restraint violation, $25 fine, costs; Trenton Domsch, Norfolk, unnecessary tire noise, $25 fine, costs; Larry Steffensmeier, Rogers, improper turn, $25 fine, costs; Thomas Bland, 3407 S. First St., failure to yield, $25 fine, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.